UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report Reveals Streaming Is More Inclusive
For the first time in its 10-year history, UCLA Hollywood’s annual diversity report has separated streaming from theatrical releases for analysis.
UCLA Hollywood’s 10th Annual Diversity Report found that streaming releases are more inclusive than theatrical movies.
UCLA sociologists Dr. Darnell Hunt and Dr. Ana-Christina Ramón analyzed the top box office artists and streaming hits of 2022, finding that racial/ethnic and gender diversity in many jobs keys for theatrical releases returned to pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
However, women and people of color are finding more job opportunities in streaming versions. This is the first year the UCLA study has separated streaming and theatrical releases for analysis. According to the study, the researchers separated employment data for films produced for the big screen and those intended for streaming. As a result, diversity gains for theatrical releases have faded.
“People of color have saved the theater industry during the pandemic, and they are essential in bringing theater activity back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Ramón, director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA. , in a press release. “Our research shows that diversity in movies is just good business.”
However, it was still predominantly white men who helmed a “supermajority of big-budget films”, as the study found. White males made up 73% of big-screen film directors, and 60% of those films had budgets of $30 million or more. In contrast, white women tended to operate on lower budgets in film projects (56% of their films had budgets under $20 million) while female directors of color tended to have the lowest budgets. streaming (76% of these films had budgets under $20 million). ).
As statistics prove, female directors or people of color hire more diverse actors, and films with more diverse actors outperform less diverse films in box office and broadcast ratings. More streaming movies had diverse casts (64% had more than 30% minority casts) compared to theatrical movies (57%).
And yet, these projects don’t receive the same levels of funding from Hollywood: theatrical releases directed by women tend to have lower budgets, and directors of color tend to have lower streaming budgets.
“Hollywood needs to look in the mirror and identify concrete practices that actually work to advance the issue of industry diversity,” said Hunt, who is also a professor of sociology and African American studies at UCLA.
In theatrical releases, people of color made up just 22% of lead actors, 17% of directors, and 12% of screenwriters. Women made up 39% of lead actors and 15% of directors.
In contrast, the streaming originals had casts that were more representative of the American population. Women’s share of leads (49%) was on par with men’s, and racial diversity was also evident. However, writers who are women of color continue to be severely underrepresented. Even though theatrical releases with female writers have increased by 10 percentage points since 2019, only one woman of color wrote a top-tier theatrical film in 2022. They were also underrepresented among the top film writers in streaming.
The two most-streamed films of 2022 — “Turning Red” (2022) and “Encanto” (2021) — were both animated films that told coming-of-age stories about young girls of color. “Turning Red” was notably directed by a woman of color.
“These films were culturally specific but universally relatable,” Ramón said. “With more than half of today’s population under the age of 18 from communities of color, these young people will grow up demanding films with protagonists who look like them and live like them.”
Streaming movies with diverse casts have garnered strong social media engagement, resonating with the younger generation as well.
In addition to separating streaming from theater in the study results, the UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report provided data on South Asian representation specifically and representation of people with disabilities for the first time in the 2023 study.
The report found that South Asians were underrepresented in top films. Actors with disabilities are also poorly represented in both film and streaming. Even though about a quarter of adults in the United States have a disability, actors with disabilities accounted for no more than 10% of leads and no more than 5% of all screen roles in theatrical or streaming movies. The researchers identified disability status using the actors’ publicly stated disabilities, information that only recently became available on reliable third-party databases.
UCLA’s 2023 Hollywood Diversity Report is funded in part by major sponsors Netflix and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with The Walt Disney Company and Hulu serving as annual sponsors.
“Diversity should not be viewed as a luxury but as a necessity,” summed up Hunt, executive vice chancellor of UCLA and provost and co-founder of the Hollywood Diversity Report. “Audiences of color are the foundation of Hollywood and key to the bottom line, as research once again shows that audiences prefer diverse castings.”
The report concluded that diversity is key to competing globally and for Hollywood to remain relevant domestically.
“As the film industry continues to face unprecedented uncertainty, this report identifies a way forward,” said co-author Michael Tran, a doctoral student in UCLA’s Department of Sociology. “The pandemic has normalized diversity on screen, not just in theaters but at home. The public is listening. If Hollywood changes course on diversity in theaters, it will lose audiences to streaming and international offerings.
