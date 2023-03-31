



Stars step out to celebrate their stylists! Megan Thee stallion and Riley Keough went out in style for The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo celebrate Hollywood’s most powerful dinner stylists held on Tuesday night (March 28) at Sunset Tower in Hollywood. Megane attended the event to support her now-retired stylist law cockroach while Riley supported her stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Law And Jamie are both on this year’s list THR’s Most Powerful Stylistswhich honors the top stylists of the past year for bringing glamour, durability and megawatt drama on and off the red carpet. Other stars who stepped out to celebrate their stylists who made the list were Jodie TurnerSmith for its team of stylists from Wayman Bannerman And Micah McDonald, Lucy Hale For Erin Walsh, Harry Shum Jr. For Warren Alfie Baker, dakota And Elle Fanning For Samantha McMillen, Barry Keoghan For Ilaria Urbinati, Jurnee Smollet For Alexandra MandelkornAnd Kerry Condon For Emma Morrison. After Law announced her retirement from celebrity styling, we’ve listed her best red carpet looks of all time – find out which outfit made it to #1! FOR YOUR INFORMATION: Megane wear the custom Paco Rabanne. Riley wears a dress Line. Law door Willy Chavarria. She door Stella McCartney. dakota wear one Loewe dress with jimmy choo shoes. Lucy wear one Richard Quinn dress with jimmy choo shoes. Law door Willy Chavarria. Harry wore the Gisborne Leather Press Stud Trucker Jacket by Reiss. Day door Versace. Click through the gallery inside for over 40 photos of the stars at the party… Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Alexandra Mandelkorn, Barry Keoghan, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Emma Morrison, Erin Walsh, Harry Shum Jr., Ilaria Urbinati, Jamie Mizrahi, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Kerry Condon, Law Roach, Lucy Hale, Megan Thee Stallion, Micah McDonald, Riley Keough, Samantha McMillen, Warren Alfie Baker, Wayman Bannerman

