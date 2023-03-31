Mark Wahlberg says moving from Hollywood to Las Vegas gave kids ‘the chance to thrive’

Mark Wahlberg joined the continued exodus of celebrities from Hollywood last fall when he moved his family to Nevada.

THE 51 year old actor, who recently celebrated the opening of his second Wahlburger’s restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, says he moved to provide a better life for his children. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Walhberg gushed about the positive impact the decision had on them.

“It really gives kids a chance to thrive,” the ‘Father Stu’ star said.

“It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think of Las Vegas they think of the Strip. But about 15, 20 minutes away there are a lot of other amazing neighborhoods that are all about family and community.”

Wahlberg shares daughters Ella, 19, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14, with wife Rhea Durham, 44. In April 2022, he put their lavish Beverly Hills estate up for sale for $87.5 million and then bought a house. in the exclusive Summit Club enclave in Summerlin, just outside of Las Vegas.

The Boston native told Fox News Digital the move was “really about give children the opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams.”

“My daughter is an equestrian,” he added. “My son is a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she’s in college. My son is a junior.

“There are also a lot of opportunities here for me. We are trying to build a studio. We are trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create a lot of jobs here.”

During an appearance on “The Talk” last October, Wahlberg revealed his ambitious plans for his new hometown.

“I’ve moved to Nevada where after this gubernatorial election I’m hoping it will come through legislation and get a bill passed so we can get a tax credit for the state to build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0,” he said.

The “Boogie Nights” actor, an investor in the sneaker resale market, StockX, also shared his aspirations to build a shoe factory in Sin City and a factory for his clothing line, Municipal.

Wahlberg told Fox News Digital he was excited about his future in las vegas.

“We are always on the lookout for new opportunities and new adventures,” he said. “I hope to create a lot of opportunities here. And I moved to California originally to do movies. I’ve done three movies in the last 15 years in LA. So, as you know, it was difficult.

“The kids are really happy, and it’s all about them.”

The former ‘Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’ star said it’s always “absolutely” her goal to turn Vegas into “Hollywood 2.0.” In addition to his on-screen film and television career, Wahlberg has also enjoyed success behind the camera. He served as executive producer on five HBO series, including “Entourage”, “Boardwalk Empire”, “How to Make It in America”, “Ballers” and “McMillions”.

Wahlberg said he hoped to enlist the help of newly elected Republican Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo to advance his plans for a Vegas movie studio.

“There are a lot of growth opportunities here,” he said. “And the government, especially our new governor, is really looking for opportunities to create jobs outside of the game. So we’re looking to create 10,000 jobs just for the studio. The average salary would be $100,000 more than that. We want to train people in front of and behind the camera, create jobs, especially, first and foremost, for the locals.

“And then, after that, I think we can attract a lot of people,” he said. “The housing market is great.”

Wahlberg detailed some of the benefits of residing in income-tax-free Nevada, where the cost of living is cheaper than California. He cited the personal experiences of a group of his employees who moved to Vegas with him.

“When I moved here, I brought probably 15 or 20 people who work with me who also move here,” Wahlberg said. “They went from three-bedroom houses that they were really struggling to pay the rent for. And now they have a six-bedroom house. And it’s, you know, half the price.”

Wahlberg and his brothers, Chef Paul and Donnie, recently opened their second Vegas Wahlburgers restaurant on the Strip.

“And, you know, they walk their dogs,” he continued. “They’re in a gated community. They have the school just two blocks away.

“It’s just a much better lifestyle here and more affordable.”

On Monday night, Wahlberg hosted a red carpet event for the grand opening of the second Vegas Wahlburgers location at Shoppes at Mandalay Place inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The chain of casual burger restaurants and bars was founded by Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg in 2011.

In 2016, the first Wahlburgers in Las Vegas opened in the shops of the Horseshoe’s Grand Bazaar, formerly Bally’s.

On the red carpet, Wahlberg and chef Paul received the key to the Strip. Ahead of the celebration, Wahlberg told Fox News Digital that the restaurant’s opening in Mandalay Bay was “really exciting.”

“It’s actually a place I found with some friends of mine who worked at both MGM and Mandalay Bay,” he said. “Our first restaurant in Vegas, the Horseshoe, is our biggest revenue earner of all of our 90+ restaurants in the portfolio, so it’s a great market for us.

“What we’re seeing is people across the country and people around the world who’ve had Wahlburgers and want a taste of home are ending up gravitating towards these places. So that’s really exciting.”

Wahlberg credited his chef brother Paul, left, with “creating the quality people know and expect” from Wahlburgers.

Wahlburgers now has nearly 100 locations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. From 2015 to 2019, Wahlberg starred alongside his brothers and other family members, including Durham and Donnie’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, on the A&E reality series “Wahlburgers.”

The show followed the development of the company and the life of the Wahlberg family for 10 seasons. In his interview with Fox News Digital, Wahlberg wondered if he knew the channel would be so successful.

“I did, and I didn’t,” he admitted. “I obviously believed hugely in my brother Paul as a chef and in his culinary skills, which is why we decided to do the restaurants in the first place.

“With 97 sites, we’re now in Australia, New Zealand, it’s hard to predict that kind of growth,” he added. “I mean, we have a huge business with our retail beef back home. The show was obviously a great marketing tool for us to not only show off what we were trying to create as a family, but also to give the people an opportunity to feel like you’ve been a part of growing the company from its beginnings and into where it is today It was great to build the brand, great to have that kind of recognition brand.

Despite his involvement in many other business ventures, the double Academy Award The contestant said he always keeps an eye out for big acting projects.

Wahlberg said he had the same attitude toward working to prove himself as an actor since Penny Marshall gave him his first Hollywood starring role in “Renaissance Man.”

Wahlberg said he would always love to work with “the Steven Spielbergs of the world, the Meryl Streeps of the world, but also the next generation.”

“I’m always looking for the next generation of filmmakers and talent. There are so many amazing, talented people out there. I’m always watching small films, foreign films, independent works, and trying to find the next one. thing.”

Although Wahlberg has established a decades-long acting career, he told Fox News Digital he’s ready to audition for roles and prove himself.

“I don’t mind auditioning, proving I’m the right guy for the role, but I’m hoping someone will give me a job and give me a chance,” he said.

“I’ve had the same attitude since the late great Penny Marshall gave me my first job,” he said. The late director and ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star was credited with launching Wahlberg’s Hollywood career when she cast him in the role. lead in his 1994 comedy “Renaissance Man.”

“If anyone is willing to take a chance on me, I promise you that I will do everything I can to be the best prepared and to deliver the best. What they are looking for, what are my ideas and my vision of the material can- be, and hopefully that will lead me to find another job.

“But I had the same kind of work ethic that I had from the very beginning, and it worked for me. My kids are like, ‘Wow, dad, you don’t have to work so hard ‘, or someone else is like, you know, why don’t we just take it easy? I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m very, very grateful for what I have, and I don’t want to change. what I ‘I did to get here.'”