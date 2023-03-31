Hollywood backtracked on diversity in some aspects last year

Despite efforts by Hollywood movie studios to diversify talent following the murder of George Floyd three years ago, people of color remain underrepresented in movies, according to the latest figures.

In fact, in some ways, the diversity stats last year lagged. 2019 levels.

Whites made up 78% of the lead cast in top theatrically released films of 2022, up from 72.4% in 2019, according to UCLA Hollywood’s latest diversity report, released Thursday.

The diversity of screenwriters has also stagnated. Among the top theatrical releases, the share of films with a screenwriter of color fell to 12.4% last year, from 13.9% in 2019.

As studios grappled with the pandemic, fewer movies were released in theaters as many people sheltered at home and sought out streaming services for entertainment. The smaller number of films has limited opportunities for people of color to direct those films, according to the experts behind the study.

The cultural reckoning sparked by Floyd’s murder inspired studios to announce increased efforts to raise the profile and increase the pipeline of underrepresented groups working in film and television.

But as studios and streamers seek to cut spending to make their businesses more profitable, diverse programming and content have been hit by cancellations and layoffs. This trend has raised fears that some of the gains made by people of color will be lost.

Studios will take the safe route and go with quotes, surefire hits, and that’s just code for less diversity, more nostalgia, more white-led movies and content, says Ana-Christina Ramn , director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA and one of the authors of the report.

The report looked at 89 of the top English-language motion pictures based on box office data and 100 of the English-language films primarily for streaming based on Nielsen household ratings in 2022.

The slow pace of change stems from a lack of diversity at the top of studios, the researchers said. Those making executive decisions continue to be predominantly white men, said report co-author Darnell Hunt, executive vice chancellor and provost of UCLA.

There’s this kind of inertia in the industry to go with what people are comfortable with, and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been arguing for years, if we really want to cross a heading in terms of diversity, we need to diversify the executive suites … and we haven’t made a lot of progress there, Hunt said.

Nonetheless, there were a few areas for improvement. The share of white directors leading motion pictures fell about two percentage points to 83% in 2022 from 2019.

Movies made for streaming services like Netflix and Amazons Prime Video tend to do better on diversity. For example, the percentage of female leads in streaming was 48.5%, almost at par with the population. The percentage of lead actresses in cinema films, however, has declined. In 2022, women made up 38.6% of lead actors in theatrically released films, up from 44.1% in 2019.

Streaming services also had a higher number of directors of color, with whites accounting for 77%, according to the report, compared to 83% in theaters. But those films made by people of color tended to have smaller budgets, the report said.

For female directors, the numbers were even more dire, with only 14.6% representation in theatrical films and 25% in streaming films.

Although the film industry has had to change rapidly in recent years, it remains essentially the same exclusive club for white male directors, according to the UCLA report. Ultimately, women and people of color need to be exceptional to survive in the industry, while white men have far more opportunities to thrive.

While non-white actors accounted for a growing percentage of total roles (both lead and supporting) in theatrical films at 36.1% last year, the percentage of Latinx and Indigenous people remained below their share of the US population. Less than 6% of actors in theatrical films last year were Latinx, while 0.4% were Indigenous, according to the report.

In streaming movies, non-white actors accounted for 42.5% of all roles, with 6.6% of roles going to Latinx actors. Latinos make up about 19% of the U.S. population, according to the United States Census Bureau.

There is also work to be done to raise the profile of actors with disabilities. Nationally, approximately 26% of the population has a disability. But actors with disabilities accounted for 5% of roles in theatrical films and 4% in streaming films, according to the report.

This comes despite the fact that researchers and advocates have long argued that a diversity of actors and cinematic perspectives is good for business. For example, The Woman King and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were both box office hits last year.

Some of last year’s top-grossing films were widely watched by diverse audiences, and those moviegoers were even more numerous for films that had at least 31% people of color in the cast, according to the report. the UCLA.

People of color accounted for the majority of opening weekend ticket sales for six of the top 10 box office movies last year.

But the report’s authors warn that if these audiences don’t see films they enjoy in theaters, they may simply turn to other more relevant entertainment at home, at a time when studios are trying to make a return to the box. -office after the pandemic.

We were seeing the same kind of assumptions happening where diversity isn’t seen as a top business priority, said Michael Tran, one of the report’s authors. Diversity is perceived as a kind of luxury or something exceptional. With streaming reductions, we can unfortunately see similar reductions in diversity.

The report was funded by UCLA, Netflix, Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., Walt Disney Co. and Hulu.