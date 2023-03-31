Has Hollywood embraced diversity? Not yet said a new report





It’s no secret that the film industry has taken a hit during the pandemic. While the movie industry was somewhat back to normal in 2022, it appears to have lost its footing when it comes to on-screen representation. It depends UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report. The diversity of lead roles for theatrical releases has dropped to 2018 and 2019 levels, the researchers found. During a time of uncertainty, studios relied on “surefire” hits, which tapped into nostalgia or prior intellectual property. They also limited theatrical releases, which limited opportunities for some filmmakers. “The idea that diversity on the big screen is somehow an inherently ‘riskier’ business proposition than that series of reports debunked years ago seemed to surface again in 2022,” the report said. This has led studios to choose white male directors for larger projects. They accounted for 73% of directors of theatrically released films, in films with budgets over $30 million. For theatrical releases, people of color consisted of 22% lead actors, 17% directors, and 12% writers. Women made up 39% of lead actors and 15% of directors. As for streaming, it was more inclusive. In 2022, 64% of original streaming releases had more than 30% non-white distributions compared to 57% of theatrical releases. About a third of the leads in top streaming movies went to people of color, about 12% more than in theatrical movies. That being said, American moviegoers are increasingly diverse. People of color accounted for the majority of opening weekend and domestic ticket sales for six of the top 10 movies theatrically released in 2022, according to the report. Audiences then went to see movies with a diverse cast. “In 2022, theatrical films with minority distributions of 31% to 40% enjoyed the highest global median box office receipts, while films with minority distributions of less than 11% (echoing a trend evident over the past three years) were the worst performers,” the report said. Ultimately, the annual series of reports advised studios that “diversity should be a top-notch business imperative for the motion picture industry, for both theatrical releases and streaming.” “Diversity is the key to being globally competitive and staying relevant nationally,” the report continues. “Now is the time to step forward and renew the commitment to invest in communities that have long invested in Hollywood.”



