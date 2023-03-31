‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Has Great CharismaExBulletin



. Paramount Pictures and eOne

Even if you don’t know a halberd from a hezrouyou will probably enter Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves thinking you know what to expect.

Because even if you’ve never experienced the beloved tabletop role-playing game the movie is based on, you TO DO know what a putative hit franchise movie looks like in 2023.

You know, in particular, that she can be counted on to adopt a specific, invariable and very familiar tone, which from now on we can all agree to call Marvel Funny.

Marvel Funny occurs along a spectrum adjacent to, but significantly separate from, Actually Funny because it’s colder and more calculated. It is calibrated to wink at the audience in a visible and relentless way, to enclose the spectacular and fantastic action of a given movie super powers, or space battles, or in the present example, spells and monsters in a protective layer of ironic detachment.

This allows the filmmakers to lean into the explosive, over-the-top spectacle they spend so much money to deliver while ensuring audiences know that everyone involved in the film is in on the joke, that very soon a character or another will come with a joke an arching, sardonic joke, overly written to prove that no one takes these things too seriously. It’s a formula, a ritual, an attempt to dispel the sinister specter of Cringe.

(It’s entirely reasonable to recognize that this cinematic formula is wearing thin. And it’s not entirely fair to call it Marvel Funny, since that approach has been coded into the genetic material of the blockbuster itself- even from the beginning; you can detect traces of elements from in Jaws, superman: the movie And star wars.)

So you are at the theater. The lights go out and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves starts (if you’re me, you might be thinking at this point, “We’re coming to this place… for Magic Missile”), and sure enough, there he is, manifesting right there in the opening seconds of the very first scene: this same approach, predictable and unavoidable. Marvel funny. You were right.

But then, seconds later, you start to notice that the film’s copious jokes, yes, but also the sight gags and the dialogue itself are better, louder, and funnier than they should be.

And then, if you allow yourself a moment of reflection, you’ll probably realize how oddly right that feels, how perfectly fitting that familiar approach feels to the subject of the film. After all, any Dungeons & Dragons session takes place on two levels simultaneously. There is the game world, in which your characters experience epic struggles and extreme violence and suffering until (and sometimes beyond) death, while above there is the world of table, around which you and your friends sit scratching hard sourdough pretzels and joking about how you’re about to get boned.

So here, Marvel Funny works. It makes a sort of ironclad and ruthless meta-sense. It helps immensely that the cast is so adept at throwing the film’s many jokes so that they seem like the legitimate product of their given situation instead of a mid-afternoon punch session in a movie theater. seedy writers from Burbank.



. Paramount Pictures and eOne

A role-playing movie-worthy cast

The adventure party in the center of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves is directed by Chris Pine as Edgin, a bard who is all too convinced of his talents. It’s the kind of role Pine was crafted in a secret underground Hollywood breeding facility to play: a character who not only straddles the razor’s edge between charm and smarm, but sets up housekeeping there.

And speaking of smarm: Hugh Grant, as a debauched thug, once again serves up the kind of full, insufferably plump chic he gifted the world within Paddington 2. He’s reached the point in his career where he can spread the thick old jam and more power on him. He really looks like he’s having fun.

As the sullen Holga Barbarian, Michelle Rodriguez doesn’t get a chance to do a lot of things you haven’t seen before, but she’s still great at it, and this time around, she’s doing it in braids. SO. There is this.

But it’s Reg-Jean Page who benefits here from his (too limited) screen time. As a noble Xenk paladin, he radiates a fun and infuriating breed of virtue. (Paladins, for those unfamiliar, are the smug, slick, condescending white knights of the D&D world, a group of chainmail-clad Frasier cranes.) Page nails needed height and supreme confidence while layering it with a guileless sincerity that turns her character into a weapon aimed at all of Pine’s character insecurities.

But what will the Normals think?

If the movie does well, a large percentage of its audience, perhaps the majority, will be unfamiliar with the densely interconnected web of rules, statistics, and regulations that make the game what it is. So an important question becomes what will the uninitiated in corny D&D calculus make of this thing?

Filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who made the excellent 2018 film together game night and co-wrote this script with Michael Gilio, smartly use deep game knowledge to support the script, not weigh it down.

If you walk into the movie knowing the inner mechanics of D&D gameplay, you’ll definitely recognize them onscreen, but you won’t miss a thing if you don’t.

Worried about being bombarded with obscure references to places and characters in the game? You will be. But just because the movie is so stuffed with Easter eggs that you can mix it with mayonnaise, mustard, onions and celery and serve it on wheat toast, your pleasure of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves does not depend on their recognition.

Sure, the characters can and do make references to, say, a Baldur’s Gate here or a Mordenkainen there, but they’re only in the script so the nerds in the audience can turn to each other and share knowing looks . If, in their adventures, our valiant heroes run into a beast of displacement or two, or if a rust monster rushes overhead in a dark alley, these easter eggs for avid D&D fans will serve no purpose. only background detail, simple atmosphere, for all the others.

Salvage Quests and the Furious

The film’s plot is purely, ruthlessly episodic, boiling down to a series of fetch quests: They must go to [place] talk to [person]who sends them to [other place] to secure the [magical item] which will allow them to access [still another place]etc But complaining about the number of fetch quests in a D&D movie would be like complaining that a Scrabble movie has too much spelling.

Seen with what joy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thievess embraces and exults in its genre elements, it’s worth noting that it’s all about making the film accessible to mainstream audiences that’s the most generic thing about it.

A plot involving Edgin’s daughter (Chloe Coleman) and his deceased wife exists to raise the stakes and motivate his actions in predictable Hollywood action movie fashion. There’s also so much wet-eyed, lip-twitching dialogue about “family” that you can’t help but suspect that Michelle Rodriguez brought it with her when she left the Fast and Furious franchise. Who knows; maybe she didn’t quarantine properly.

But the film even manages to shake This mild complaint, given its nature. After all, the game of Dungeons & Dragons is what happens when wildly disparate people come together both in the fantasy realm of Fearun and around a rickety folding table in your friend Dana’s sunken living room.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves not only know that; he finds a place to honor it and incarnate it fully, freely.