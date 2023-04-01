Yung Gravy added to entertainment lineup at 2023 Alaska State Fair





By Anchorage Daily News

Minnesota rapper Yung Gravy performs with DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip Saturday in Thunder Alley before the start of Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs between the Lightning and the Panthers at Amalie Arena. (Douglas R. Clifford/TNS) Yung Gravy has been added to the 2023 Alaska State Fair entertainment lineup. The rapper will perform as part of the AT&T Concert Series on Monday, August 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticketsthat include fair admission are $65 reserved and $55 on the lawn. Starting out as a rising star on Soundcloud, Yung Gravy went on to produce platinum singles like Mr. Clean. Last month, the fair announced its first round of main stage entertainment options, which include Megadeth, Blues Traveler and Flogging Molly. [Megadeth, Blues Traveler and Flogging Molly highlight Alaska State Fair concert announcement] Yung Gravy is the latest in a list of major concert announcements over the past month. Earlier this week, the Alaska Airlines Center and Williwaw announced that Limp Bizkit will be performing at the Alaska Airlines Center on Saturday, May 13. The presale is already underway but tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. Locals Delmag and Thera are expected to open. the show and tickets range from $89 to $129. Fred Durst and DJ Lethal will be part of Limp Bizkit Eve on May 12 in Williwaw with Tayy Tarantino providing local support. Earlier this month, Showdown Alaska and Mooses Tooth announced the lineup for the second annual Solstice of the Sun Festival. It features headliners Rae Sremmurd, Big Boi, Chromeo and Slander and will be held at Cuddy Park. The festival will run from June 16-18 and will feature vendors and food trucks. Local bands are also on the bill as well as artists like Freddie Gibbs, Nghtmre, OhGeesy, Claude VonStroke and Silverstein. Tickets are on sale now and 3-day general admission passes are $179. VIP packages are available. Late last month, Erickson Unlimited announced that it would be bringing Grammy-winning and platinum-selling band Train to Anchorage for a July 15 show. Tickets are on sale now and cost $85 with VIP packages available.

