Forbes Daily: Starbucks Schultz: I Earned It
More than a week after former President Donald Trump predicted his own arrest, the Manhattan grand jury considering whether to bring criminal charges against the billionaire has reportedly been expected to take a break until the end of April.
This further delays a vote for a possible indictment in an investigation that has been going on for years.
Pope Francis, 86, was hospitalized in Rome and will be treated for several days for a lung infection that caused him breathing difficulties, according to the Vatican.
The New Mexico district attorney overseeing the criminal prosecution of Rust actor Alec Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for a fatal 2021 on-set shooting resigned from the case on Wednesday, marking the second prosecutor to quit the high-profile case.
BUSINESS + FINANCE
Isaac Ike Perlmutter, President of Marvel Entertainment was part of a series of mass layoffs Disney enacted this week as the entertainment giant begins its plan to cut 7,000 employees.
The Adani group is said to be continuing its plan to raise up to $1 billion in bonds placed by private investors in a bid to reassure shareholders as the company battles allegations of market manipulation and accounting misconduct.
WEALTH + ENTREPRENEURSHIP
The Adani brothers have taken their infrastructure empire to the pinnacle of Indian capitalism. Then they lost nearly $70 billion in 14 days amid massive fraud claims. Forbes watch how two ambitious siblings built the Adani Group by flying near the sun and making friends in all the right places, producing a controversial conglomerate that may be too politically connected to fail. More: Gautam Adanis secret older brother Vinod is worth nearly $10 billion, a fortune that Forbes recently discovered while investigating a maze of fictitious companies. Could he be the mastermind behind his brothers’ empire?
With a net worth that Forbes estimates at $2.2 billion, former professional poker player Chow Shing Yuk has become one of the few billionaire startups in Hong Kong thanks to his logistics and delivery giant Lalamove. The company’s IPO prospectus showed Chow sold 2.17 million shares to its investor Tencent for $100 million in December, valuing the company at around $7.8 billion.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz defended his billionaire status to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) saying, I’ve earned it, during a contentious Senate hearing Wednesday on the company’s labor practices.
TECHNOLOGY + INNOVATION
Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak are among hundreds of top technologists, entrepreneurs and researchers urging AI labs to immediately suspend work on artificial intelligence systems for at least six months so that humanity can assess the risks of the frantic race to deploy ever more advanced products.
PHARMACY + HEALTH
Before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the venture capital world was already tightening its portfolio when it came to seed funding, and the healthcare industry was no exception. But even as employers and consumers brace for an economic downturn, an opportunity may still exist in one area of health care: Medicaid.
The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved a four-milligram spray dose of Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, for over-the-counter use Wednesday. This is the first time that such a drug is available without a prescription. (Photo: AP/Matt Rourke).
Sam Bankman-Frieds’ legal defense is being funded with Alameda money he gifted to his father
TOP LINE Sam Bankman-Fried, the former billionaire boss of deposed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, claimed to have $100,000 in his bank account last November. Now he heads to his fraud trial in October armed with an expensive defense: a stacked list of powerful lawyers.
Turns out the former crypto king paid legal fees from a multi-million dollar gift he gave his dad when he was still CEO of crowd-funded FTX. money borrowed from FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research, two sources with operational knowledge of both companies. said Forbes.
It has been alleged that some $10 billion in customer deposits were secretly misappropriated at Alameda by the former CEO. Meanwhile, a source close to Bankman-Fried said Forbes that his defense costs are likely in the millions single-digit range. His parents reportedly leveraged their own assets to support their son financially.
WHY IS IT IMPORTANT If these funds were improperly given to his father, due to this mix of assets, it raises questions as to whether FTX might seek to recover them because he seeks to maximize the amount of compensation he will give to the creditors of the exchange, say Forbes Sarah Emerson, Senior Writer, and Steven Ehrlich, Director of Research for Digital Assets. If that happens, the legal defense status of the Bankman-Frieds white shoes could be compromised.
MORE Exclusive: Sam Bankman-Fried knew a lot about his research hedge fund Alameda and sent details to Forbes Few months ago
Soaring egg prices have led Cal-Maine Foods, the nation’s largest egg producer, to experience a sevenfold increase in quarterly profits year over year during the three-month period ending February 25.
291,000: Number of egg cartons sold by Cal-Maine Foods last quarter.
$323 million: Cal-Maines is enjoying the last quarter.
718%: Increase in profits compared to the same period in 2022.
Middle managers increasingly face increasing job pressure and demands as they unique tensions between different groups of colleagues while supporting struggling employees with their well-being. Overall, he is a special person who can navigate the maze of demands, balance all the pressures and meet the needs of diverse stakeholder groups. Here are five ways organizations can support middle managers so they don’t become stressed, burnt out, or ineffective.
Arkansas sues TikTok and Meta for allegedly misleading users
A new California bill aims to ban several chemicals found in food products like Skittles, Little Debbie baked goods and other items. One of the substances is the flour improviser ingredient potassium bromate. Which country has already banned its use in food?
A.China
B.Canada
C.Brazil
All the foregoing
Check if you have it here.
