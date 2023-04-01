Mountainfilm Featured Artists | Culture & Leisure





Mountainfilm is thrilled to announce special events and featured artists for its 45th festival weekend, May 26-29. On Friday, May 26, Mountainfilm is teaming up with Telluride Arts for an intriguing and inspiring art walk from 4-7 p.m. through galleries across the city. Slate Gray Gallery will feature renowned bonsai master Ryan Neil and Beth Moon’s haunting black-and-white nature photography in a unique collaboration that celebrates trees. Neil will showcase his bonsai pruning and styling skills with a day-long live demonstration based on one of Moons’ stunning tree photographs. Pieces by both artists will be exhibited and a portion of the sales proceeds will go to Mountainfilm. In collaboration with the Ah-Haa School for the Arts, artist Eric Hanson will host the immersive Blueplanet VR experience. Hanson has created an interactive exhibit that immerses visitors in the largest historical research program in the Four Corners region. The ONWARD Project offers visitors a rare chance to explore a virtual narrative of the American West, recreating the scenarios of the historic Rainbow Bridge-Monument Valley Expedition. The project gives voice to those impacted by the expedition, to communities culturally connected to the land, and to the original inhabitants of ancient Puebloan sites. The Ah Haa School of the Arts is thrilled to host the world premiere of Project ONWARD, an interactive exhibit that amplifies Indigenous voices to inspire new understandings of history and place in the American Southwest, said Kris Kwasniewski , director of the exhibition Ah Haas. Mountainfilm is also proud to reveal that this year’s festival poster was created by local Telluride artist MD Famous. Known for his bold colors and simplistic designs of the iconic Tellurides streetscape crowned by Ajax Mountain, MD’s work is the backdrop to our lives in the box canyon. MD has spent 32 ski seasons in Telluride and is part of the fabric of the local arts community. MD is a local legend. His art is iconic in our little box canyon and beautifully depicts the uniqueness and all the little details that make Telluride so special. Shae LaPlace, chief marketing officer for Mountainfilm, said. Additionally, Telluride artist Drew Ludwig will unveil a new Mountainfilm mural on Main Street, and Mountainfilm will host a Main Street dance party celebrating the life of dear Mountainfilms friend, Telluride mountaineer Hilaree Nelson. The festivities will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 on Colorado Avenue. Festival passes are available online at mountainfilm.org. Mountainfilm was established in 1979 and is dedicated to using film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Working at the intersection of film and action, the legendary Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride is a unique combination of film, art and inspiration. Mountainfilm reaches audiences year-round through its world tour and Mountainfilm for Students. Mountainfilm has the power to change lives.

