Normandy Medieval Fair 2023 returns to Reaves Park | Culture

The Medieval Fair, a 46-year-old tradition that aims to emulate medieval life with a variety of stalls, demonstrations and entertainment, returns to Reaves Park this weekend.

Medieval Fair coordinator Ann Marie Eckart, who began performing at the Medieval Fair in 1986, wrote in an email to OU Daily that the fair will offer a wide variety of attractions for people to enjoy.

There are educational exhibits and demonstrations focusing on the European medieval period, over 170 artisan stalls, over 45 food stalls and 7 stages with a continuous variety of entertainment, rides, games and huge crowds, Eckart wrote in an email to The Daily.

Improvisational director and OU Libraries employee Jay Edwards first became involved with the Medieval Fair playing a live chess piece in a show at the age of eight. After many years of involvement with the fair, Edwards said there were three essential components: education, art and community.

There’s the educational aspect where we want to teach a bit about history, Edwards said. There’s the artistic aspect that really allows people to play and be creative. And then there’s the community aspect that’s part of our culture that we do here.

The Medieval Fair began in 1977 as a small one-day event on the South Oval. After three years of positive public response, the event moved to Duck Pond and extended its duration to two days. In 1993 the fair expanded to three days, then in 2003 moved to Reaves Park, where it has remained ever since.

It became a strong Norman family tradition and an integral part of the community, wrote Eckart. The fair has grown from a small one-day event on the South Oval to a huge three-day event in Reaves Park with participation from local and national vendors and artists.

According to the Norman Medieval Fairs website, the fair is Oklahoma’s largest single-weekend event and third-largest event. It is also one of the few free medieval fairs across the country.

Due to changes and completed construction at Reaves Park, this year’s fair introduces a new map layout. It also includes The Muse Stage, which features belly dancers, sword fighters, new artisans and food vendors, and performers.

Edwards plays an important role in the production of the Medieval Fair by developing the actors’ improvisational skills and relationships, including refining their mannerisms and their interactions with the audience.

My responsibilities are twofold. We break down improvisational skills like eye contact, posture, gesture, emotion and avoiding preconceived notions, Edwards said. The second half is about trying to build characters and relationships so that it’s not just someone you interact with, but you enter a world with pre-existing relationships.

For Edwards, preparation for the Medieval Fair began in October as cast auditions ensued. After the auditions, rehearsals take place every other Sunday in the fall and one Sunday in the spring.

We do three hour rehearsals where her singing and dancing, special topics and then improvisation. My preparation is planning classes, having rehearsals, and then building a community with those people, Edwards said.

Cast member and UO retiree Cody Clark has worked at the Medieval Fair since its founding. Since then, Clark has taken on various roles such as Casting Director, King Edward III and currently Twp of the Motleys.

The role I have this year is a recurring role I’ve had since 1997, Clark said. (Twp) wears clothes in various bright colors, uses hand puppets and distributes small ribbon roses. He usually interacts with children and the elderly.

Clark said the tradition and community he feels within the Medieval Fair keeps him coming back year after year. Additionally, the joy of making people smile has inspired Clark to reprise his role for the past 11 years.

There’s adrenaline rush every time you see a look of excitement, wonder or just pure joy on someone’s face, especially a child, Clark said. Putting smiles on people’s faces is what keeps me coming back and what made it worth it.

One of the main objectives of the Medieval Fair is to transport customers into an immersive dream where they forget reality. Eckart wrote that watching viewers experience this fantasy is one of his favorite parts of the event.

To see the wonder, the excitement, the amusement in the eyes and faces of the attendees as they become fully involved in the event and forget for a moment the daily worries and stresses, Eckart wrote in an e- Daily email.

As one of the largest non-permanent fairs, Edwards said the Normandy Medieval Fair is a unique family experience. New shows, artisans, vendors and redesigned stage schedules make this a unique event every year.

It’s an experience like no other. Most of what we think of as Renaissance fairs or medieval fairs are like theme parks. You pay at the door and these are permanent installations, Edwards said. Because it’s a tent city that appears during one weekend, the following weekend you can’t tell it was there.

Considering the inclusion of more than 200 stalls, entertainment and games, Eckart wrote that she ensures there is something at the Medieval Fair for everyone.

Whether you love drama, comedy, music, dance or love sports, games, or want to buy amazing arts and crafts, or an incredible variety of fair food, or you just liked people watching, there’s something for everyone,” Eckart wrote. .

For those unsure about attending the Medieval Fair, Clark said anyone can attend for free, even to watch a single act or browse the sales stalls.

It’s all completely free, Clark said. You can go there and you can watch stage performances and even if you don’t want to buy anything, you can watch waves from more than 200 vendors.

Clark said he encourages anyone who has never been to the medieval fair to visit and experience the shared imagination of the casts.

Go down and get a little slice of dream, because that’s what it is. It’s a three-day dream of a romanticized medieval fair to let us live a simpler, happier part of our lives, Clark said.

The Medieval Fair will run from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Reaves Park and is free to the public.

This story was edited by Silas Bales andEmma Blaley. Nikkie Aisha and Teegan Smith edited this story.