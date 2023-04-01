UNCF’s New York-starred A Mind Is Gala Raises Over $700,000 for HBCUs and Students to Graduate





Gayle King, co-host, CBS Mornings, and editor, Oprah Daily; Kim Godwin, President, ABC News; Tiki Barber, NFL ON CBS analyst and co-host of WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney; Ed Lewis, co-founder, Essence Magazine; Dr. Michael Lomax, President and CEO, UNCF; and Grammys-nominated singer and songwriter, Kenny Lattimore is headlining the UNCF New York Gala honoring Kevin Liles, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Ralph Lauren Corporation. The UNCF (United Negro College Fund) organized its New York A Mind Is Gala on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom with over 400 guests in attendance. Event raised more than $700,000 to support UNCF’s important work to elevate historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advance educational and career opportunities for youth of color . UNCF presented its Leadership Award to Kevin Liles, President and CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment; Corporate Partner Award at Ralph Lauren Corporation, accepted by Dee Tejada, Head of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Social Partnerships and Philanthropy, Development and Executive Learning; and Legacy Partner Award to Colgate-Palmolive Company, accepted by Prabha Parameswaran, Group President, Growth and Strategy, for her commitment to educational equity and Black economic mobility. The star-studded evening included special guests Gayle King, CBS Mornings co-host and editor, Oprah Daily; Kim Godwin, President, ABC News; Tiki Barber, NFL ON CBS analyst and co-host of WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney; Ed Lewis, co-founder, Essence Magazine; and Dr. Michael L. Lomax, President and CEO, UNCF. The evening also featured an incredible Grammy performance-nominated singer and songwriter, Kenny Lattimore. Mikayla Chalmers, a student at Howard University, shared her powerful story of how UNCF scholarships were instrumental in her journey to becoming a pediatrician with the goal of serving underprivileged communities and addressing disparities race in health care. HBCUs are major drivers of black social and economic mobility and the prosperity of state and local communities, said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax. Supporting events like the A Mind Is Gala from cities like New York ensures that more talented and deserving students can make their way to and from college. Together, we can empower our next generation who will lead this country and contribute to our economy. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize Kevin Liles, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Ralph Lauren Corporation for their unwavering support of HBCUs and students of color. These distinguished recipients have powerful voices and circles of influence that help us raise awareness of the importance of investing in HBCUs and our students, said Diego Aviles, Vice President, Northeast Division, UNCF. Event sponsors included platinum sponsor, Colgate-Palmolive Company; gold sponsors, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Delta Air Lines, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Spotify and Warner Music Group; silver sponsors, BNY Mellon, Citi, Moodys, Paramount and Taylor Global; and bronze sponsors PepsiCo, Schroders, Sony Corporation of America and Wells Fargo. To support or learn more about UNCF and its initiatives, please visit UNCF.org/NewYork. ### About UNCF The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community, and the nation, UNCF supports student education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance minority education and college preparation. Although they represent only 3% of all colleges and universities, the institutions of UNCF and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, granting 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees obtained. by black college students. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentorship, summer enrichment, and faculty study and development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo represents the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized brand,A mind is a terrible thing to waste.Learn more aboutUNCF.org or for ongoing updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

