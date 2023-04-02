‘Blue Bloods’ actor ‘Oz’ brings family room to Glens Falls





GLENS FALLS Over the past 25 years or so, actor Robert Clohessy has starred in over 75 films, two Broadway shows, 300 television episodes, appeared in Shakespeare twice and ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ three times.

And he wrote a play.

“Writing is just too hard,” said Clohessy, best known to viewers for playing law enforcement roles. He was a cop in 20 episodes of “Hill Street Blues” in 1986-87, a prison guard in 38 episodes of “Oz” from 1999 to 2003 and, since 2010, prominent in more than 200 episodes of the CBS series “Blue Bloods”. “. “, where, as a street cop turned senior assistant to the New York City Police Commissioner, he regularly clashes and empathizes with Tom Selleck. Clohessy’s play “The only one I’ve written and the only one I’ll ever do”, he said, is called “Welcome Home, Johnny”. It will receive two performances on Saturday, April 8 at the Charles R. Wood Theatre. Billed as a semi-staged read that’s part of the play’s development process, with an eye to rewrites and possibly future full productions, it will feature a cast in costume and moving around a limited but reading scripts. Directed by Jarel Davidow, artistic director of the Lake George Dinner Theatre, the play is presented by the Wood Theater three years after an earlier play there went off the rails with the onset of the pandemic, having caught the attention of Wood’s management at a follow-up to a previous reading, also in Glens Falls. “Welcome Home, Johnny”

A half-step reading When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday April 8

Or:Charles R. Wood Theatre, 207 Glen Street, Glens Falls

Tickets: $10

information: 518-480-4878 and woodtheater.org/events See moreCollapse

The link between this northern town and an actor based in his hometown of New York for decades is the main character of “Welcome Home, Johnny”: Clohessy’s older brother, John, who has lived in Glens Falls for about 35 years old and retired from the post office. An actor in more than two dozen community theater productions, John Clohessy has had occasional bit parts and extras in film and television, including “Billy Bathgate”, in which he was a program salesman in a scene shot at the Saratoga Racetrack, and “Oz”, where he said he did some fight scenes and stunts. The play is largely autobiographical, Robert Clohessy said, focusing on his Bronx family’s experiences in anticipation of and after Johnny’s return from military service in Vietnam. Some details have been changed, including reducing the number of children in the family to four. Clohessy grew up with eight siblings, but, for practical and financial reasons, “no one is going to perform a play with nine brothers,” he said. Robert Clohessy said he would be the play’s narrator during Wood’s readings, with Ethan Drinkwine as young Robby, Logan Haynes as Johnny, and bustling actor Richard Lounello as the patriarch. John, who, like the Clohessy brothers’ father of the same name, is a policeman and tough parent with a drinking problem. Although the adage advises to write what you know, Clohessy said trying to turn family history and deeply personal trauma into an evening of theater was a big part of why writing “Welcome Home, Johnny” took 25 years. Plus, “I was playing and raising kids,” said Clohessy, whose sons are now 29 and 34. “I would put the play aside for a few years and then come back to it. And now, here we are.” For John Clohessy, the wait didn’t seem so long because he didn’t know for most of those years that he was being written. “He would ask me about Vietnam, what I had been through and what I remembered about our family during those years, but I had no idea he was writing it all down,” John Clohessy said. Now that it’s over, at least in this initial form, “I know that’s what happened to us and what we did, but it’s also a little different seeing it that way, through his piece. I like that,” John Clohessy said. Robert Clohessy’s two sons work in television and cinema. The three starred together in episodes of “Blue Bloods,” and the eldest Clohessy starred in several action movies written and directed by his younger son, Myles. “He got some of dad’s money for them,” Robert Clohessy said, “and I got a production credit. You know I did.”

