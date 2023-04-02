Entertainment
Christopher Eccleston: It would be impossible for me to become an actor today | Christopher Eccleston
Christopher Eccleston said it would be impossible for him to become an actor in today’s world, in an impassioned interview after the Oldhams Coliseum theater closed.
The British actor spoke about how the closure of the historic theater will affect the acting community and people from working class backgrounds.
Oldham Coliseum closed on Friday after a failed campaign to save the venue, making it the biggest theater outside London to lose funding from Arts Council England from April, a 1.8 grant million over three years.
ACE said it would invest £1.85million in the borough instead and Oldham Council recently announced plans for a new £24million theatre, due to open in 2026.
The Colosseum was a training ground for a host of stars from Bernard Cribbins, who joined at 14 and stayed for seven years, to Coronation Streets Jean Alexander (Hilda Ogden), Barbara Knox (Rita Sullivan) and William Roache ( Ken Barlow). Others who have played there include Happy Valleys Sarah Lancashire and Doctor Fosters Suranne Jones.
Eccleston, who grew up in Salford, took part in a closing event at the theater on Friday night alongside 20 actors, including Maxine Peake, who all paid tribute to the venue which Eccleston described as a beacon for actors in the region of Greater Manchester.
The Oldham Coliseum is about 15 miles from where I was born and raised. I went to see productions there as a child and I just think it’s tragic that Oldham and its borough are losing a theater at a time when they were supposed to be upgrading, he said Saturday on BBC Radio 4s Today.
What it was all about last night was launching a campaign to establish a new theater in Oldham, and also to say it can’t happen anywhere else. Because the question in my mind is, if they can get rid of Oldham Coliseum, which has been there for over 100 years, where’s next for the northwest?
Eccleston, whose credits include Cracker and Our Friends in the North, continued: If you grow up in the North West, you don’t feel like the culture and the arts belong to you. You don’t believe that if you come from an HLM, you can be an actor, poet or painter.
Maxine, like me, wouldn’t be an actress without places like the Oldham Coliseum. Like me, I think it’s fair to say that she didn’t really feel like she belonged in the arts.
That’s not just what Oldham Coliseum does on its stages. They have done various community projects with the well-established South Indian population in Oldham and the Roma community. Theaters eventually become community hubs, places where people can meet, mingle and share their differences. Society is becoming more and more polarized, there are more and more divisions, and theaters are fighting against that.
Eccleston reflected on his early days in the industry and why he thought it would be impossible for working-class people to get into comedy today: I had no qualifications. Comedy is not an academic activity. It is a pursuit of the heart and the gut. You don’t need to have gone to Oxbridge or state school. What you need is imagination, emotion and passion.
He warned: you’re going to have to put up with unemployment, you’re going to have to put up with rejection and that’s going to double if you’re from working class, ethnic minority, etc.
Eccleston said he would continue to talk about the promise of a new theater in Oldham.
Social media users praised Eccleston for drawing attention to the shutdown and highlighting the negative effect it could have.
God bless Christopher Eccleston for refusing to offer soothing platitudes about the forgotten north, class and race prejudice, establishment stifling the arts, entrenched elitism, and more. Go get them! a listener wrote.
Another said: Great interview with Christopher Eccleston on Radio 4 this morning finger on the pulse as far as the North West is concerned, while one wrote: Totally agree with anger from #ChristopherEccleston on the lack of support for working class actors/creatives.
A fan wrote: Christopher Eccleston’s eloquence and comprehensive understanding of the issues facing actors and theater today made activation #r4today helpful this morning. Absolutely top man.
