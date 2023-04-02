



Actor Julian Sands remains missing after he went missing following a hike on Mount Baldy in Southern California in January.

Sands, 65, was first reported missing Jan. 13 by his wife Eugenia Citkowitz after undertaking a hike up the San Bernardino County mountain.

The search for the actor’s whereabouts continues more than two months after his disappearance and has been affected by significant amounts of adverse weather conditions in the area in recent weeks.

The actor’s disappearance has drawn international attention, with his family and friends like John Malkovich speaking out about their relationship with Sands.

Corporal Nathan Campos of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE in January that Sands was initially reported missing in the Mount Baldy area “around 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 13.”





Julian Sands.

Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty



Initial search parties were withdrawn from the area due to bad weather after just one day of searching, a problem that has persisted in the search for the English actor over the past two months.

In the days following Sands’ disappearance, the San Berdardino County Sheriff’s Department advised in a press release shared on Facebook that the weather on the mountain was “inclement and extremely dangerous” amid high winds, severe storms across the state and multiple deaths of fellow hikers on the mountain.

11 days after the actor disappeared, the department shared a statement on Twitter in which he said the ministry would “continue to use the resources” available to it.



Along with the department’s Jan. 23 update, he shared a statement from Sands’ family expressing their gratitude to the “heroic search teams” who continue to assist in the search for the missing actor.

On January 24, the actor’s brother, Nick Sands, told the UK Craven Herald and pioneer that he believed Julian, who he said was appointment for a family event on January 30, is “gone”.

“He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he is gone,” he said at the time. “However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.”

RELATED VIDEO: Actor Julian Sands goes missing after hiking the deadly Mount Baldy in California





At the time, Nick pointed out to the Craven Herald and pioneer this area surrounding Mount Baldy “was [Julian’s] favorite place” when he was in Los Angeles. The actor was an active hiker before his disappearance, Nick said.

On Feb. 10, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta told PEOPLE that “we remain hopeful but know the outcome may not be what we would like” regarding the searches in course for the actor.

Actor Malkovich, 69, drew attention to Sands’ disappearance on Feb. 20 when he opened up about his friendship with the actor ahead of their film’s premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

“I am godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, whom I know very well,” the actor told reporters, according to Deadline. “I introduced him to his second wife, and we’ve been close since we met in 1993 on the set of The Killing Fields.”

“It’s a very sad event,” Malkovich said of Sands’ disappearance at the time, according to the outlet.

