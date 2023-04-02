Keanu Reeves celebrates death count of stunt actor John Wick





John Wick Star Keanu Reeves is universally considered a pretty cool guy. Maybe it’s his contagious laughterher flowing locksor its management a litter of golden retriever puppies. His roles as a stoic hitman in John Wicka stoic supernatural detective in Constantineor an adorable asshole in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t do justice to the man’s real-world likability. And we keep getting more and more evidence that Reeves is just as much a delight behind the scenes as he is on screen, as the Canadian-born actor seems to have gifted the John Wick: Chapter 4 the stunt team a bunch of awesome memories. We Need To Talk About This John-Wick-But-It’s-Cute-Girls Anime Learn more: Wick jeans 4 Director on this scene that seems straight out of Hotline Miami vanity lounge I was killed by John Wick and all I got was a lot of cool/expensive stuff, actually According to New York Times, Reeves outfitted his stunt team with t-shirts revealing the number of times they died during filming John Wick: Chapter 4 fight scenes. The stunt coordinator told the NOW some members of the stunt team, which consisted of 35 people, were killed by Wick several times during the nearly three-hour action movie. Rogers estimated that one stuntman in particular died a total of five or six times during Wicks. Myth of the Sisyphean stair fight scene. Along with gifting his stunt team shirts with their deaths, Reeves also appears to have given his stunt team $10,000 Rolex with The John Wick Five engraved on it. G/O Media may receive a commission 42% off Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide range of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, have 4K visuals for a stunning picture and also come with an Alexa voice remote. Reeves’ appreciation for his cast and crew went beyond gifts. In the wings Wick jeans 4 footage on TikTok shows the action movie star helping his production team carry boxes of equipment up the stairs of the Sacré Coeur. This The fall from the stairs was 50% movie magic, 50% real bumps For those curious if Reeves actually made that painful stair bump, it was actually his stunt double, Vincent Bouillon, who took the plunge. While some of the steps had hidden padding that was digitally removed using visual effects, Bouillon and the rest of the stuntmen still had to bear the brunt of the impact without soft landings. Falling down the 300 steps of the Sacr Coeurs is a small price to pay for a Rolex and a Bouillon gifted by Keanu Reeves more than deserved. Apart from a few bumps and bruises, Rogers told the NOW that he was proud that no member of the stunt team suffered a concussion while filming that pivotal fight scene. there was no concussion among the stunt team. The film ended up using Bouillons’ second take when he fell down the stairs because he got stuck on a railing on his first attempt, according to director Chad Stahelski. To maintain continuity, Stahelski told the NOW that he still has to throw Mr. Reeves down a few steps. That look John Wick gives when he looks at his watch and looks up the stairs, I think it’s maybe 50% John Wick and 50% Keanu Reeves, Ugh, Stahelski did it to me again, Stahelski said. You must suffer. That’s the fun thing about John Wick. He suffers and he continues. Learn more: Keanu Reeves continues to have the best tech grips I think I speak for everyone when I say I knock on wood everyday praying the only skeletons in Reevess’ closet are just a bunch of props he stole from a film set. As for Reeves’ upcoming projects, the jaw-dropping actor is set to star in Constantine 2THE John Wick spin off Ballerinaand reprises his role as swaggering rockstar Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Freedom expansion.

