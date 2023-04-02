“I am not learning to be an actor but a non-actor”: Geetanjali Kulkarni

March 29 had been a long day for the actor Geetanjali Kulkarni. She was continually filming for a horror series on Amazon, called Ladies Inn, in the picturesque settlement of Mysore in Mumbai. Kulkarni plays a cop whose son has gone missing. It was dark before she took a break. Kulkarni sneaked into an empty room and checked her phone and found a message from theater director Bhushan Korgaonkar telling her that she had just won the coveted Mahindra Excellence Award in Drama (META) for Best Supporting Actor (Female) for their play Lavani ke Rang. The award ceremony took place in Delhi. In my excitement, I told everyone, even the director who knew nothing about the play, Kulkarni said.

The color of Lavani was no ordinary production and the role of Kulkarnis required nuance that only a good performer could provide. But, this was the part she had waited 12 years for. In 2010, Korgaonkar arranged a private baithak of Lavani in Pune for the crew of Dreams of Taleem, a play directed by Sunil Shanbag in which Kulkarni starred. She was touched by the experience. When one of Lavani’s dancers lifted her sari a bit, showing a bit of a foot, she commented that it was deeply erotic.

Kulkarni told Korgaonkar that she explored all of the navrasa in her work, except one. No one had given her the shringar ras, the emotion of erotic love, romance and beauty. After the show, Kulkarni stayed in contact with Korgaonkar and the performers.

In 2022, Korgaonkar created Lavani ke Rang, which focuses on a traditional form of Lavani, called Sangeet Bari. It is little known outside Maharashtra (and widely misunderstood within it). Sangeet Bari, a favorite of the Peshwas, is made up of songs, dances and music. It is practiced by a matriarchal community of artists but there are too many misconceptions and taboos that have pushed the form to the margins. The urban mainstream still has to give dignity to artists. Korgaonkar aimed to put Sangeet Bari in the spotlight. He offered Kulkarni the role of a theater malkin, owner of a space dedicated to Sangeet Bari.

Adorned with a nauvari of Lavani dancers sari, full of gold jewelry and gajra, Kulkarni plays the narrator. She is flirtatious, alluding to favors for chosen clients, shrewd and yet has a hint of innocence. She guides the public in the ways of Sangeet Bari. Our whole society is streepradhan. Hum pura ghar khud sambhalte hai. Hamare bachhon ko bhi hum hamara naam lagate hain (We are a matriarchal society. We run our homes ourselves and give our children our surnames), she says.

A scene from the play Lavani ke Rang (Courtesy of Aman Gupta)

The challenge for Kulkarni was that the cast with her was some of the greatest living artists from Sangeet Bari Pushpa Satarkar, Gauri Jadhav, Latabai Walikar and formidable veteran Shakuntalabai Nagarkar. I didn’t initially know how an urban woman could look and sound like a Lavani artist. There’s always an element of acting when modern actors take on semi-urban or rural characters, but that wasn’t the case with Geetanjali. When she came on stage, I couldn’t take my eyes off her, says Nagarkar, who won the META for Best Actor in Leading Role (Female).

The play opened at the Prithvi Theater in November 2022 and held audiences of different ages and genders in its grip. Dancing broke out in the room. At META, one of Indias most prestigious competitions, held last week in Delhi, Lavani ke Rang emerged as one of the 10 finalists among almost 400 entries from all over India.

I changed not only in my art but also as a human being during this piece. It’s important to understand that modern theater is no more than 100 years old and we don’t have the kind of foundation that folk forms have. We talk about discipline in our work but traditional artists live their art so their constitution, their blood, is different. The mix of traditional and contemporary art is important to both. I’m not learning to be an actor here but to be a non-actor, like one of Lavani’s performers, says Kulkarni, 50.

The constant process of learning and unlearning makes it difficult to identify Kulkarni with any role or style. She has been part of some of the biggest productions of recent years. She played an abused woman with her own ideas of violence in Shanbags iconic S*x M*rality and Cens*rship (2009). She is a driven mother called Danger Ma in Manav Kauls Mumtaz Bhai Patangwale (2010), a cross-dressing Shakespearian heroine in Atul Kumars Piya Behrupiya (2012), and an elephant who takes an epic journey from India to Europe in Mohit Takalkars Gajab Kahani. (2017). Along the way, Kulkarni won a META Best Supporting Actor 2010 for S*x M*rality and Cens*rship and was part of the META Best Ensemble Award for Piya Behrupiya in 2014.

I keep my eyes, ears and brain open and I’m always on the lookout for people trying to tell different stories. It was I who approached Atul Kumar when I heard he was going to do a production that would go to Shakespeare’s Globe as part of the Cultural Olympiad at the London 2012 Olympics, she says. She was doing Marathi theater when she met Sunil Shanbag and told him candidly that she was no longer getting the kind of productions she saw herself doing. She wanted to do theater in Hindi or English. It was two years before Shanbag directed S*x M*rality and Cens*rship, a play based on Vijay Tendulkar’s classic Sakharam Binder, which ran into trouble with the censors. She had approached Takalkar four years before Gajab Kahani.

Kulkarni has been watching theater since she was very young. Going to the theater is a very normal thing in Maharashtra and the middle-class Kulkarnis family in Mumbai were regulars. She saw all the veteran actors, such as Dr. Shriram Lagoo and Vijaya Mehta, growing up. Community theater was also important. We used to choreograph entertainment programs like dances and one-act plays. I liked this platform and appreciated the attention, she said.

After class X, she opted for arts at Ramnarain Ruia College in Matunga which was active in drama. That’s when Kulkarni had to admit that she wasn’t good enough on stage. I was shy and insecure. I thought I should learn to act and that prompted me to apply to the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, she says.

Kulkarni was 20 when she joined the NSD, but to this day she remembers every class she attended. Apart from the theater stalwarts who formed the faculty of the NSD, Kulkarni enjoyed the company of classmates such as Swanand Kirkire, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Atul Kulkarni (her husband). It was rewarding to have the talented actor and singer from Assam, Jilmil Hajarika, as a roommate, she said. Hajarika, who is now based in Thrissur, Kerala, says Kulkarni was focused from the start. What most people don’t see is that Geetanjali has the quality of a fighter. When she has a personal problem or faces a loss, she responds by deepening the role she is playing at that time. She thinks more about her character, she works more on her abhinay. His tapasya is his theatre, says Hajarika.

By the time she left NSD in 1996, Kulkarni had the tools of acting but felt confused about who she really wanted to be as a performer. The real-life experience came in the form of a series of plays starring Paresh Mokashi. Mukam Post Bombilwadi, established in 2001, had 500 shows. They did Sangeet Debuchya Mulee which had 100 shows. Sangeet Lagnakallol followed in 2004 with 250 shows and won numerous awards. The troupe visited villages across the state, performing and traveling entire nights. It helped me. I realized how to approach a role and what my process could be, she said.

The experiences she gained in theater trickled down to Kulkarni’s screen and OTT appearances, as evidenced by the critically acclaimed Court (2014) and Sir (2018). Kabhi kabhi jab aapka kaam zyada logon take pahuchta hai you feel good about it. The kind of financial stability that movies give you also makes you more confident as a person because theater can’t give away that kind of money, she says. Her personal life also keeps her flexible as an artist. There is still a kind of theater that she has not explored. I would really like to do a solo performance. Bhushan and I had planned a solo but now that Lavani ke Rang has arrived, I think a solo will take a few more years, Kulkarni said.

