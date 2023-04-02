This Is The Kind Of Actor I Want To Be: Robert Downey Jr. The Forgotten Co-Star Called $620 Million Tom Cruise Irrelevant Despite Netflix’s Top Gun 2 Saving Hollywood





An aviation film like Top Gun: Maverick made a huge place in the hearts of fans and paved the way for more blockbusters to arrive. Hollywood is made up of many large franchises that are well established and release great movies in a timely manner. The most popular of the superhero genre like Marvel Studios have never failed to impress their audiences with unique blockbusters. But in 2022, the tables have turned, as the Top Gun: Maverick-like movie has taken the lead in breaking major franchises in box office records. The Tom Cruise-directed film broke several Marvel film records with its earnings. He even exceeded Avengers: Infinity War at the North American box office. According to Variety outlet, the movie made $679 million, more than the Marvel movie earned ($678 million). Iron Man The actor has nothing good to say about Tom Cruise There’s no denying that Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s most popular and versatile actors. His acting in films remains unmatched and he is a fan-favorite actor. But Mickey Rourke doesn’t think so because he thinks the actor has done the same during his career. For those of you who don’t know, Rourke played the villainous role of Ivan Vanko/Whiplash in iron man 2. Once the Immortals The actor was a guest on Talk Tv, where he gave his thoughts on Tom Cruise to TV personality Piers Morgan. It means nothing to me, [] These guys have been doing the same thing for 35 years.I have no respect for that. I don’t care about money or power. I care when I watch Al Pacino or Christopher Walken work, or the early work of De Niros and Richard Harris work and Ray Winstones work, that’s the kind of actor I want to be, [] Lots of guys who tried to stretch as actors. Rourke admires some of the big names in the Hollywood industry, but he doesn’t consider Tom Cruise on this list. According to him, the Impossible mission the actor is “out of place in his world”. Also Read: Iron Man Star Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Bold Claims, Says She Lost Half a Day’s Skiing in $300,000 Skiing Accident Lawsuit Mickey Rourke slams Marvel Well, Tom Cruise isn’t the only one who has been harshly criticized by the former Marvel actor. As The wrestler The actor also didn’t pass up the opportunity to shoot Marvel actors. He compared the superhero genre to the Law and order series and called superheroes acting as unrealistic. “Respect to all of you, the work you do is real acting, not like that crap that all about Marvel sh*t.” This isn’t the first time Mickey Rourke has slammed the studios, as he previously complained about his Whiplash character. In a previous interview he mentioned that he said iron man 2 director Jon Favreau to have a few layers to his character and didn’t want to be just a bad guy. Also Read: Imma be Gwyneth Paltrow: John Leguizamo Blasts Iron Man Star After Exposing Hollywood Racism for Casting White Actors in Latino Roles “I wanted to bring in other layers and colors, not just make this Russian villain a vengeful murderer. And they allowed me to do it. Unfortunately, the [people] at marvel i just wanted a one dimensional villain so most of the performances ended [on] floor. At the end of the day, you have a nerd with a pocket full of cash calling the shots. You know, Favreau didn’t call the shots. I wish he would have. The 2008 film earned a box office record of over $623.9 million and also received an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. iron man 2 is now streaming on Disney+. Also Read: Despite Making Millions From Robert Downey Jrs Iron Man, Gwyneth Paltrow Never Watched Avengers Movies Before Infinity War Source: Variety

