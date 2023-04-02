Marvel Studios reportedly ‘discussed options’ with actor’s rep





Marvel Studios is reportedly deliberating on its options for Kang actor Jonathan Majors as the actor remains in hot water following his assault charges. Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday March 25 for the strangulation, assault and harassment of his 30-year-old girlfriend. The actor has since gone to great lengths to prove his innocence, with the lawyer going so far as to call him “probably the victim” and claiming that there is plenty of supporting evidence. The charges are already showing an impact on Majors’ rising acting career, with the US military quickly launching an advertising campaign featuring the star. Marvel Studios Deliberates on the Fate of Jonathan Majors’ Kang Jonathan Majors Days after Jonathan Majors’ arrest and numerous developments later, Marvel Studios has continued to keep quiet about the situation surrounding the Kang actor. Well, speaking on The hot mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider revealed the studio “has not made any decision” on the Marvel star’s future in the franchise, but has been in touch with Majors’ agent to “Discuss potential options for the future: “I heard that Marvel hasn’t made a decision regarding Jonathan Majors, but they have met or spoken to his agent to discuss potential options moving forward.” Majors already filmed his next MCU appearance a while ago, with the actor set to return as Kang Variant Victor Timely in Loki Season 2 – although there have been rumors the Disney+ series will feature more Kangs. The actor has been charged with multiple misdemeanor assault and harassment charges after he was accused of assaulting his 30-year-old girlfriend. Majors “completely denies” his guilt with the MCU star’s legal team posting text messages between the pair that they claim prove his innocence. Marvel Studios’ biggest dilemma to date? Jonathan Majors was only arrested five days ago, at the time of writing, so the studio will likely want to allow more time before deciding what action to take. They’ll want to avoid taking rash or impulsive action, especially since Majors’ team claims to have a wealth of evidence proving their innocence. Marvel Studios is undoubtedly in one of its most difficult positions yet, having built this entire saga and the next three years of storytelling around Majors’ Kang. This situation only gets more complicated when we look at the reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and see how nearly all of the limited praise was for Majors’ play. But it’s no surprise that Marvel Studios executives have spoken with the actor’s agents and possibly Majors himself to look at all options, including continuing with the actor, possibly calling the actor back. magnitude of Kang’s role, or even recast the multiversal villain with another star. The situation will undoubtedly continue to see many twists and turns in the days and weeks to come. The Direct will continue to share further updates on this situation as they become available.

