Russian actor cuts his wrists on stage in front of a horrified audience during a protest against the war in Ukraine
Russian actor cuts his wrists on stage in front of a horrified audience to protest his manager’s firing for opposing the war in Ukraine
- Russian actor Artur Shuvalov cut his wrists in front of a live audience
- Siberia’s Ulan-Ude theater director sacked for opposing war in Ukraine
A Russian actor has cut his wrists in front of a live audience to protest the theater’s firing of its director for opposing Putin’s war in Ukraine.
During a curtain call with other members of his cast in the eastern Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, Artur Shuvalov told the audience that the theater has been harassing him ever since for supporting the director of the time.
Saying the theater was harassing him and withholding his salary, he then pulled a knife out of his pocket before telling the stunned audience that the theater had also fired his actress wife.
Telling the audience that theater management is responsible for my death, he then proceeded to sever the knife in his right arm.
Video posted to Twitter shows the audience and fellow cast members gasping in horror as other cast members rush to help.
Actor Artur Shuvalov told the audience that the theater in Ulan-Ude in eastern Siberia intimidated him for supporting former director Sergei Levitsky, who was fired for opposing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In 2022, then theaters director Sergei Levitsky was fired for opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Criticizing the decision, Shuvalov said he and his wife have been bullied and harassed ever since.
Before producing the knife, he said, “Throughout the year they tried to kick me out of the theater, humiliate me, deprive me of work and money.
Today they signed a statement, they fired my wife Svetlana Polyanskaya.
He added: I don’t want to put up with it. But I have no more strength and no more choice.
I don’t want to hear it said that artists are “representatives of the oldest professions”.
The audience was shocked when Shuvalov cut his wrist on stage
And I believe our audience deserves smart direction, not as our art director says.
Please excuse me again. I’m tired. I no longer have a choice. I just want to say one thing: Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Dyachenko [artistic director]Natalya Nikolaevna Svetozarova [theater director]these people are responsible for my death.
After its invasion of Ukraine, Russia introduced new censorship laws against discrediting the Russian Armed Forces.
These included not being allowed to display the colors of the Ukrainian flag and calling the invasion a war or referring to the need for peace, among other rules.
As a result, a number of prominent figures in the art world lost their jobs, including the director of the theater where Shuvalov performed.
The actor, believed to be suffering from cancer, was taken to hospital, but is said to be in stable condition.
