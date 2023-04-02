Actor Toheeb Jimoh on ‘Ted Lasso’, His New Show, and His Questioning MasculinityExBulletin

Actor Toheeb Jimoh talks with NPR’s Juana Summers about that big moment in his young acting career, when he had starring roles in Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and The power on Prime Video.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Actor Toheeb Jimoh having a moment. He plays a journalist in a new show airing today on Prime Video called “The Power.” It’s a sci-fi thriller in which girls and women suddenly develop the power to shoot electricity from their fingers – and set the world on fire.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM A TV SHOW, “THE POWER”)

RIA ZMITROWICZ: (As Roxy Monke, screaming).

SUMMERS: And for ‘Ted Lasso’ fans, you already know – Toheeb Jimoh is Sam Obisanya on the Apple TV+ show, one of AFC Richmond’s star players. Last season, he began a relationship with team owner Rebecca which started with a sweet misunderstanding.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE TV SHOW, “TED LASSO”)

TOHEEB JIMOH: (As Sam Obisanya) Are you free tonight?

HANNAH WADDINGHAM: (As Rebecca Welton) Sam, I’m very flattered, but…

JIMOH: (As Sam Obisanya) Oh, no, no, no, no, no. It’s not for romance. It’s just to get rid of this curse. I can understand why you misinterpreted. I mean, you’re so adorable. You must get romantic invitations all the time.

SUMMERS: But season two ended with something of a question mark for the couple. And as a huge fan of the show, I had to know – will we get more Sam and Rebecca in Season 3?

JIMOH: I think – well, I mean, I know, so I can’t say anything, and I try not to give spoilers. But I think what’s important with Sam and Rebecca is that there’s a bit of nostalgia there, and maybe he misses it. And she’s obviously, you know, wondering what could have been and maybe what was. Like, their relationship will always be a little tainted by this romance — in a good way. You know, they can never go back to square one. I think their relationship will shape and evolve from that. And if that turns into something romantic or if that, you know, stays platonic, we’ll wait and see. But I think deep down it’s – you know, it’s two people who really care about each other. For example, Rebecca had so many negative male influences in her life. And for her to have a really, really positive one is like a drug. And I think that’s still the most important thing, as opposed to whether they end up together or not.

SUMMERS: I think, for me, as someone who watched the episode 1 show and loves it and for people who are fans of it, it’s the fact that it’s this show really caring and truly loving who really focuses on caring for the individual. You see Jason Sudeikis, as Ted, talking really openly about mental health. And I know that you and a number of your castmates were at the White House recently, and you met with the president and the first lady to talk about this issue. I would like you to pull back the curtain a bit and tell us what this visit was like.

JIMOH: It was a really surreal day. I think I still haven’t really processed it. It was a really important and really meaningful moment because, you know, we’re here on our little TV show, talking about the things that matter to us, and then all of a sudden we’re being offered this opportunity to speak with two of the most important and powerful people in the western world on the importance of mental health and its awareness, as well as its de-stigmatization. There were many times during that day where I had to, you know, stop and pinch myself because, you know, I’m a little Nigerian kid from Brixton in the UK, and all of a sudden I am at the White House. And it’s really, really surreal. But we also got to go bowling…

SUMMERS: (Laughs).

JIMOH: …At the White House, which was great. It was intense. It was magical. There was a bit of impostor syndrome for me. But another big moment that really stuck with me was when I came across a portrait of – you know, the official portrait of Michelle Obama. And I think any impostor syndrome I had, being in that building, went out the window when I saw his face, you know, looking at me.

SUMMERS: Now I want to go to your new show, “The Power.” It is adapted from the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman and is released on Prime Video this week. And it’s centered around one question. It’s about what happens if power is suddenly in the hands of girls and women. Tell us a bit about the story.

JIMOH: Yeah, so like you said, it’s happening in this world where the power dynamic between the sexes has, almost overnight, been reversed. Women – and young women in particular – generate this ability to release electricity through their hands, and thus become the physically superior sex overnight. And what ensues is a very entertaining and very thought-provoking look at what our world would look like with just a tiny bit of change. And I can’t wait for people to get on it, watch it, start rooting for people, start rooting against people, and most of all start having conversations about the power dynamics in our society and how we can change that to empower people, you know?

SUMMERS: Yeah. And your character, Tunde, is a young journalist that we meet in the first episode, and he’s looking to document this story that’s really rocking the world.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM A TV SHOW, “THE POWER”)

JIMOH: (As Tunde) This power is spreading. It will change things – here in Nigeria, but all over the world – in ways we cannot imagine. That’s huge, Dami. Allah shows me my way. It’s my destiny.

So Tunde is a budding young Nigerian journalist who stumbles upon this new phenomenon and almost accidentally breaks the story by releasing the world’s first video of it and so quite quickly amasses this new audience and becomes something of a mouthpiece .

And yeah, I think for my character, the question then becomes, you know, in this new world, how does a young man navigate it without one of the main archetypal masculine traits that men have always had? How do you redefine your masculinity? How do you use your platform? And I think what he wants is to be part of ushering in this new world where things are a little more equal and where women have this power that they never had. And it’s quite a trip to take with him.

SUMMERS: And we just have to note here that your character is one of the only significant male characters in this series. And I’m curious – what does that dynamic look like? And also, did it make you question your own masculinity – your own power?

JIMOH: Yes, it is. I think the bottom line is, as a man, knowing where I have power and, in those situations, how – what can I do to help spread it. And I also think it helps to demystify this idea that to empower someone else is to disempower yourself. You know, it’s not, and I think that’s what my character soon starts realizing. But also, it’s about using your platform. He amasses this huge following and has power, you know, through his presence in the media and decides how he wants to use that power. And I think for me, as a young artist, you know, I’m starting to amass my own audience now. Like, I’m in positions now where I can talk about things and I can share messages that are important to me.

And so for me, one of the things that I really learn from my character is, you know, how do I want to use this platform that I have? And that goes for Tunde in “The Power” and Sam in “Ted Lasso.” You know, they’re both young men realizing they have this influence and they have this power. And, yes, they’re figuring out how they want to use that.

SUMMERS: How do you plan to use your influence and your platform? I mean, you do tons of interviews like this. You’re almost a household name now. How do you think of this?

JIMOH: (Laughs) I think, when I think back to when I was younger, I remember feeling like, you know, I was this young working-class kid, and none of my opinions had important because no one cared about them. And it was a really depressing place. I now have that kind of power to, you know, talk about things that are important to me and share messages that are important to me and hopefully enlighten people and help change things. And, yes, I try to stay true to 13-year-old Toheeb, who didn’t feel heard, and I try to talk to him and strengthen his voice.

SUMMERS: Actor Toheeb Jimoh. He plays Sam in the third season of “Ted Lasso,” streaming now on Apple TV+ and Tunde in “The Power” on Prime Video. Thank you very much for being here.

JIMOH: Oh, thank you so much for talking with me. I really appreciate that.

(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)

