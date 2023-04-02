A Yellowstone actor helps brighten a gloomy day in eastern Palestine





EASTERN PALESTINE Despite the cold rain on Friday morning, many villagers came to collect water filters and meet the latest celebrity to pass since the Yellowstone derailment, actor Luke Grimes. Even after the distribution of the 250 home water filtration devices, people continued to line up for the chance to meet and have their picture taken with Grimes. In the background were Jeff Ruby and his family, who own and operate Jeff Rubys Steakhouse restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, with the closest being a three-hour drive away in Columbus. The family, who are well known for finding ways to give back to others for their success, arranged for Grimes to visit. Ruby, holding a cigar and wearing a patriotic coat, stood in the parking lot of another steakhouse, The Original Roadhouse in eastern Palestine. Nearby, aeration cleanup of the derailment continued as the area where Sulfur Run and Leslie Run creeks converge is just past the large bus they arrived in. Just look at these people here, Ruby said, noting how many people came out to stand in the rain and how grateful they were. They needed the water filter. They needed love. They needed to feel better about themselves, and a little more optimistic than they might have been an hour ago. Ruby pointed out that meeting Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, meant so much to the people who came, people he described as real people living in America. You know the saying it takes a village? Ruby said. Well, here is this village. On Friday, people line up to meet actor Luke Grimes in eastern Palestine. Ben Burkett was one of those who waited in the rain for the chance to meet Grimes and have his picture taken. Burkett said he loved the show and went out at 6 a.m. to wait. Likewise, Sandy Garver, who came with her daughter, Stephanie, said she couldn’t sleep last night after learning Grimes was going to be in the area. Home filtration devices could be seen primarily as protection for those who need a bit of peace of mind, as weekly tests in villages show the water to be safe. Ruby and her family not only brought Grimes and water filtration items, but also a check for $100,000. I want to thank Luke Grimes and the Ruby family for all their help, donations, the Hershey family also for their donation of water filters, said Mayor Trent Conaway. Donating the water filters and money for the Chamber of Commerce will hopefully help residents and small businesses move forward. Nearly two months have passed since the February 3 train derailment in eastern Palestine, which led to evacuations and uncertainty for many of those queuing on Friday. Pictured above: Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes, center, poses for a photo with Sandy Garver, right, and his daughter, Stephanie, in eastern Palestine on Friday. Copyright 2023 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

