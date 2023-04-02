Oklahoma actor inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame | KSNF/KODE





Will Sampson has appeared in One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest, Poltergeist II, The Outlaw Josey Wales and Orca

OKLAHOMA CITY Famous actor Will Sampson is the latest inductee into the National Native American Hall of Fame. Sampson, a citizen of Muscogee Creek, was an actor, entertainer and rodeo competitor before he died in 1987, according to a press release from the National Native American Hall of Fame. He was renowned for supporting Native American actors to play Native American roles in movies. Sampson founded the American Indian Registry for the Performing Arts for Native American actors and served on its board of directors, according to the press release. Miami Celebration, OK Native Cherokee Lucien Ballard

Sampson’s most notable roles were as Chief Bromden in “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest” and Taylor the Medicine Man in the horror film “Poltergeist II.” He also had a recurring role on the TV series “Vega$” as Harlon Twoleaf and starred in the movies. “Fish Hawk, outlaw Josey Wales and Orca. Sampson’s other characters include Crazy Horse in “The White Buffalo” with Charles Bronson and he also appeared in the 1985 film, “Insignificance.” As a young actor, Sampson appeared in the production of Black Elk Speaks with the American Indian Theater Company in Tulsa. Sampson received the Canadian Genius Award in 1980 for “best performance by a foreign actor in the film ‘Fish Hawk,'” the statement said. The 2023 group includes people with a background in law, journalism, advocacy, writing and entertainment. These inductees are: Joe DeLaCruz, Quinault, President of the Quinault Indian Nation;

Quinault, President of the Quinault Indian Nation; Leslie Marmon Silk Laguna Pueblo, award-winning novelist and poet;

Laguna Pueblo, award-winning novelist and poet; Marc Trahant Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, author, editor and journalist, and current editor of Indian Country Today;

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, author, editor and journalist, and current editor of Indian Country Today; Richard Trudel Santee Dakota, founder of the Native American Lawyer Training Program and the American Indian Resources Institute;

Santee Dakota, founder of the Native American Lawyer Training Program and the American Indian Resources Institute; LaNada means War JackShoshone-Bannock, co-leader of the Alcatraz occupation, writer, and longtime advocate for Indigenous rights. The National Native American Hall of Fame is located on the campus of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. Its mission is to recognize and honor the achievements of Native Americans.

