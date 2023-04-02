James Gunn’s Superman Actor Search: Preparing for the Audition List





The search for a new Superman actor isn’t as advanced as some social media rumors suggest. “Beyond the Trailer” host Grace Randolph recently took to Twitter to announce that Gunn was “very close” to landing an actor to play the eponymous superhero in his upcoming “Superman: Legacy.” Randolph went so far as to claim that the role “might even be cast already”, or that an actor is in “final talks”. Not so fast. Gunn shot down the report and provided an update on his Superman casting process. “That’s not true,” Gunn replied. “I haven’t had a single conversation with a single actor about the role. I’m just doing private listings, preparing material for auditions. Randolph took advantage of Gunn’s rebuttal to reveal his scoop that it was “Percy Jackson” and “Hunters” star Logan Lerman who was Gunn’s first choice for Superman. Gunn also dismissed this claim. “For the record, I don’t know who it is,” Gunn replied of Lerman. “Guys, it’s not a joke to the actor. I don’t know a lot of actor names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him and I think he has talent. But I’ve never met him and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman. “I don’t know a lot of the names of the actors,” Gunn then reaffirmed in response to a Twitter user. “It’s certainly no fault of the actor that I don’t know his name.” Gunn is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy,” which will be the first feature film released as part of the revamped DC Universe that Gunn and Peter Safran lead as new executives at DC Studios. According to an early synopsis from Warner Bros., the superhero tentpole “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that views kindness as old-fashioned. Superman casting rumors pop up frequently on social media, but Gunn has been open with fans about being patient. In January, before announcing the first slate of new DC Universe titles, Gunn said he was still working on the “Superman: Legacy” script and that no casting would begin until it was complete. “Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will take place after the script is complete or nearly complete, and it is not,” Gunn tweeted at the time. “We’ll be announcing a few things shortly, but Superman’s casting won’t be part of it.” Because Gunn is rebooting Superman for the big screen with a younger Man of Steel, that means Henry Cavill is no longer playing the superhero. Cavill played Superman in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, debuting with “Man of Steel” and reprising the role in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” “Superman: Legacy” is set to open in theaters on July 11, 2025 from Warner Bros. Guys, this is not a dig at the actor. I don’t know many names of actors. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him and think he has talent. But I never met him, and he was never part of a conversation about playing Superman. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023 I don’t know many actors’ names – it’s certainly not the actor’s fault that I don’t know their names. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

