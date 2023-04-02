Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71 : NPR



Ryuichi Sakamoto, a pioneering composer and producer who was one of the first musicians to incorporate electronic production into popular song, has died aged 71.

Sakamoto died on March 28 after a years-long battle with cancer, according to a statement posted on his website on Sunday. “We would like to share one of Sakamoto’s favorite quotes,” the statement read. “‘Ars longa, vita brevis.’ Art is long, life is short.”

The Japanese composer has had an exceptionally broad career: he was by turns a synth-pop idol, the composer of both stunning film scores and quiet, mellow soundscapes, and a collaborator of artists such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop and Bernardo Bertolucci. .

As a member of the hugely influential Japanese group Yellow Magic Orchestra and as a solo artist, he was a grandfather of electronic pop music, creating songs that influenced early hip-hop and techno.

Born on January 17, 1952, Sakamoto enjoyed a culturally rich childhood; his father was the editor of post-war Japanese novelists such as Kenzaburo Oe and Yukio Mishima. He started taking piano lessons at the age of 6, then started writing his own music. As a teenager, he fell in love with the work of Claude Debussy, a composer who was himself inspired by Asian musical aesthetics, including that of Japan.

As Sakamoto said weekend edition in 1988, “I think my music is based on a very western system, because there’s a rhythm, there’s a melody, there’s harmony. So it’s western music. But you know, a feeling or an atmosphere or a sense of sound is a bit Asian, maybe 25, 30 percent.”

By the time Sakamoto entered college to study composition, his musical life was already following multiple paths simultaneously. At school, he immersed himself in the intoxicating works of the giants of post-war European modernism, such as Stockhausen, Ligeti, Xenakis and Boulez. But he also played Okinawan folk music and free jazz in his spare time, as well as combing record stores for Kraftwerk.

In 1978, he joined multi-instrumentalist Haruomi Hosono and drummer Yukihiro Takahashi to form the group Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). Sakamoto played keyboards and the three members sang.

YMO has proven to be a huge cultural force not just in Japan, but internationally. With its playful, heavily layered and sophisticated use of electronics, the band and its members’ solo projects, including Sakamoto’s track “Riot in Lagos,” have become a beacon for the burgeoning hip-hop and techno communities. boom.

YMO did a turn on train of souls, performing their song “Computer Games”. Afrika Bambaataa sampled their “Firecracker” for her “Death Mix (Part 2)”. In 1993, a group of prominent ambient, house and techno musicians paid homage to YMO’s influence with an album titled Hi-Tech/No Crimefeaturing YMO remixes from producers such as The Orb, 808 State and Orbital.

In 1983, he played alongside David Bowie in Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, directed by Nagisa Oshima. Sakamoto also wrote the score for the film, his first. When first meeting Oshima, Sakamoto said The Guardian in 2000, he asked to write the music for the film marking the start of a long and remarkable career as a film composer.

Sakamoto then composed the music for films such as Bernardo Bertolucci the last emperor (1987) for which he won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy, with co-composers David Byrne and Chinese composer Cong Su as well as Bertolucci’s The sheltered sky in 1990, for which he also won a Golden Globe. He also wrote the scores for by Pedro Almodóvar High heels in 1991, and Alexander Gonzalez Irritu babel in 2006 and The ghost in 2015, among others.

As Sakamoto’s career matured, his interest in aesthetic and intellectual exploration grew. Throughout the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s he collaborated with a wide range of international musicians, including Thomas Dolby, Youssou N’Dour, Iggy Pop, Jaques Morelenbaum, Carsten Nicolai (aka Alva Noto) and a particularly frequent partner, singer-songwriter and composer David Sylvian. Sakamoto has also partnered with visual artists, including Nam June Paik and Shiro Takatani, collaborating with the latter for the 1999 multimedia opera, LIFE.

In 2017, three years into a publicly acknowledged battle with throat cancer, Sakamoto released a lush ambient album called asynchronous; he continued to make music until the very end.



In his later years, Sakamoto became a prominent voice in the protest against nuclear power, particularly in the wake of the 2011 crisis. Daiichi nuclear disaster in Fukushima prefecture. His public activism is a fundamental part of the 2017 documentary film, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Codajust like his battle with cancer.

“Honestly, I don’t know how many years I have left,” he said in a Coda stage. It can be 20 years, 10 years, or a relapse reduces it to one. I don’t take anything for granted. But I know I want to make more music. Music that I will not be ashamed to leave behind meaningful work.”

Sakamoto publicly announced that he was diagnosed with rectal cancer in January 2021. In a post job on his website, he writes: “From now on, I will live with cancer. But, I hope to make music for a little longer.”