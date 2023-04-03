Steven Osborne Reviews Sonatas to Celebrate Sergei Rachmaninoff’s 150th Birthday | Classical music





Jigmore Hall could have taken the easy way out with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday, perhaps marking the event with a program of his popular piano pieces and songs. Instead, he opted for what are perhaps his greatest and most difficult solo piano works, the two sonatas, and invited Steven Osborne to play them on the exact birthday. Rachmaninoff himself had doubts about the two sonatas, never including the first (which he finished in 1906, between the second and third piano concertos) in his recitals after leaving Russia in 1917, and revising and cutting the second, originally composed in 1913, considerably. But, as Osborne’s performances have so beautifully demonstrated, even if the structures can spread out or the textures get crowded, especially in the first sonata, both works contain passages of incomparable power and intensity. Osborne created his own edition of the score for the second sonata, combining elements from both Rachmaninoff’s versions as well as that made by Vladimir Horowitz in 1943. Although still fearsomely difficult to play, the sonata sounds positively slender; there is nothing alien, though in the performance his impact was as majestic and overwhelming as ever. The challenges presented by the first sonata are of a different order, but Osborne was equally sure to find his way through its thickets of tangled notes and attach himself to its cores of typically luscious lyricism. However, there was never the slightest hint of an exaggeration of the work’s lyrical side, and its performance was tempered by just the right amount of objectivity and clairvoyant control, even in the most feverish. Two preludes (Op 23 No 4 and Op 32 No 5) and two of the Op 33 tude-tableaux separated the sonatas, offering a few moments of relative calm amidst the tumult, and Osborne offered another moment of rest in encore, with his own transcription of Rachmaninoff. from the Nunc Dimittis of his All-Night Vigil, as introspective and unadorned as the sonatas had been explosive and elaborate. A wonderful recital, from the first to the last note.

