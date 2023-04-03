“Sanditon” Recap: Season 3, Episode 3

sandit tunes Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on WTTW and is available for streaming. Recap the previous episode.

Old romances are rekindled — or not. Rowleigh Pryce is courting Lady Denham – who he apparently left at the altar decades ago – in his own unique way. She refuses to get into her buggy but is happy to attend Alexander Colbourne’s shooting party with Pryce. Pryce regrets the years he lost with her. (Alexander, for his part, regrets agreeing to host the party with his brother Samuel.)

While in London for her trial to defend her fortune against Charles Lockhart, Georgiana receives a call from an old flame. Otis Molyneux, whose gambling debts led to Georgiana’s kidnapping, heard about the lawsuit and wanted to help, although he couldn’t offer much. He knows Georgiana’s background because he wrote to her late guardian Sidney while he was in Antigua, hoping to repay Sidney for paying off Otis’ debts.

Otis misses Georgiana, who admits she thinks of him every day. He tells her that, if she loses the lawsuit and therefore her fortune, at least she will be free from fortune-seeking suitors and can marry whoever she wants.

Once, Georgiana thought that person might be Lockhart. Now she despises the man who tries to steal her fortune by smearing her name and that of her family. Lockhart’s attorney offers Georgiana and her lawyer, Samuel, a substantial sum to settle the case before trial, but they refuse.

During the trial, Lockhart claims that Georgiana’s father never spoke of a child, but Lockhart only met him once, Samuel shows. Lockhart’s attorney argues that Georgiana’s father was seduced by one of his slaves – Georgiana’s mother – and therefore Georgiana is illegitimate. Plus, she followed in her mother’s footsteps and tried to seduce Lockhart — just look at her racy sketches of her, he says. Finally, his father’s mind had deteriorated by the end of his life when he made his will, as attested by his doctor. The will bequeathing her inheritance to Georgiana should be void.

Not only that; Lockhart met Sidney in Antigua and found him unscrupulous. Lockhart alleges that Sidney and Georgiana conspired to steal her father’s inheritance via said will.

After the trial is adjourned for the day, Samuel admits to Charlotte that he has only taken easy cases over the past decade; he took this one because his brother Alexander urged him and offered to pay Samuel’s fees if he lost. The brothers hadn’t spoken in a decade, as Alexander took on the burden of their father’s estate and debts upon his death while Samuel left to forge his own path. This burden may have cost Alexander his marriage, Samuel thinks.

Samuel has one last bet to try at court. He arrives late the next day, having spent the night in gambling dens – where he discovers that the doctor called to testify has large debts and offers a false testimony to repay them. He wasn’t Georgiana’s father’s doctor. Also, Samuel has letters from his father’s end of life proving he was sane.

But Lockhart also has another tip: a bill of sale showing that Georgiana’s father sold her mother when Georgiana was six months old. Her mother may still be a slave, which would also make Georgiana a slave.

Georgiana appeals to the judge: perhaps the fact that her father left her his fortune was an offer of absolution for having sold her mother. She would give anything if it meant she could find her mother.

The judge decides that she doesn’t have to. No one can be a slave in England, and the will is clearly admissible, he judges. The fortune belongs to Georgiana. Before returning to Sanditon, Otis gives her his address and tells her to contact him if she needs him.

While the newspapers and London were against Georgiana at trial, most of the Sanditons sympathized with her and were relieved at her verdict. Arthur blamed himself for Georgiana’s troubles, as he convinced her to trust Lockhart, but Lord Montrose tells Arthur that he was also a victim of Lockhart.

Montrose’s scheming mother was less kind: She had pinned all her hopes of reviving the family fortune on Lydia connecting with Alexander, fearing that Georgiana would lose her fortune. Now, she once again urges her son to continue his “dating” of Georgiana, but she fears that Charlotte will jeopardize Lydia’s chances with Alexander. Lady Denham assures him that Charlotte was merely Alexander’s governess and is engaged to someone else.

Lydia more kindly approaches Charlotte for help: Alexander seems humorless. But Charlotte says there’s more to him and he loves dogs and horses – advice Lydia uses to her advantage.

Samuel and Lady Susan also wonder about the relationship between Charlotte and Alexander. They both have their theory, since neither side will discuss it in detail. Neither Samuel nor Lady Susan want to get married, but they want to help their friends and will conspire to bring them together.

Georgiana won’t listen to advice either: she rejects Charlotte’s sweet suggestion to start over with Otis, arguing that she must continue her convenient relationship with Lord Montrose in order to protect her reputation and herself from fortune hunters. This is confirmed when a room she enters is silent: she is now the subject of gossip.

Mrs. Wheatley, another black woman in a white world, is the only person to tell Georgiana she’s sorry for her, even though she won her case. Wheatley, whose own parents were slaves before they came to England, knows what Georgiana has lost.

Georgiana burns Otis’ address.

Lord Montrose quickly drops his own possible relationship: when he asks, in a very roundabout way, if Arthur is gay like him, Arthur is shocked and silenced. Montrose quickly flees and asks Arthur to forget about the conversation.

Augusta falls more and more into a romance. She has taken to wandering around distractedly and sneaks up to ride with Edward. She tells him that he must prove to Alexander, his tutor, that he has reformed and is worthy of courting her. Beatrice Hankins thinks Edward has changed – and she understands her situation of being in a relationship that is blocked by circumstances, given her brother’s disapproval of Dr. Fuchs.

Edward takes the most birds at the shooting party, but when he asks Alexander’s permission to woo Augusta, Alexander tells her that he will never trust her. Augusta, meanwhile, asks Charlotte how she knew when she was in love with Ralph. She is devastated by Edward’s rejection by her uncle and cries with Leo later.

Mary is also disappointed in a loved one. Tom attempted to discuss with Pryce and Lady Denham Pryce’s plan to demolish the fishermen’s houses to build a luxury hotel, but his objections were ignored. Mary knows a family that will be directly affected: that of her former maid, to whom she and Charlotte have brought food and books.

It was only through this woman that Mary learned that Tom had capitulated to Pryce, considering the money the hotel would bring. When Alexander notes the upset such a plan would cause Pryce, Mary agrees with him. She and Tom later argue.

Charlotte attended Alexander’s party at Samuel’s invitation in order to thank him for convincing her estranged brother to champion Georgiana’s case. She understands, thanks to Samuel, how much Alexander has invested in it – for Charlotte’s sake.

After the party, Samuel tells his brother that he knows he is in love with Charlotte and that he thinks she shares his feelings. She is not yet married.

Alexander approaches Charlotte on the cliffs and tells her he loves her; he couldn’t let her go back to her fiancé without telling her. They kiss, but then she walks away crying. You shouldn’t have said that, she told him. She made a promise to Ralph, to her parents; she must marry. It’s too late.