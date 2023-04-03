“Call the Midwife” Recap: Season 12, Episode 3

Call the midwife East available for streaming For a limited time. Recap it previous episode And other seasons.

While preparing to become a housewife (or as much as a working midwife will ever be), Trixie takes cooking lessons. Nancy and Crane serve as test subjects for his first dessert and agree to attend dinner at Matthew’s despite the…unexpected taste of a splashing mille-feuille.

Cyril is well stocked with food in Lucille’s absence: his fridge is full of pans left on his doorstep by friends and neighbors. He eats with a picture of Lucille in front of him on the table.

Nancy is less well off. She’s racked up a big bill at Buckle’s General Store under Fred’s indulgent eye and receives an URGENT mail about unpaid debts. But she loves to spoil her daughter Colette – and herself – with new things, and doesn’t tell anyone about her money troubles. Instead, she gathers a few outfits to sell, but balks at the low cost offered by a pawnshop.

Another scheme is foiled by Nurse Crane, whom Nancy asks for more shifts. Crane refuses, telling Nancy that the time she spends with her daughter during these shifts is worth more than any money she could earn.

Lorna Pryce and her mother understand the value of time spent together. Lorna adores her mother and wants her with her through every stage of her second pregnancy – her husband is at sea. Her mother is also invaluable in watching over Karen, Lorna’s daughter, while Lorna is in labor. The delivery requires forceps, resulting in a bruise on the boy’s head, but Dr. Turner assures Lorna that it will fall out.

However, Lorna becomes obsessed with the bruise, so Shelagh takes a blood test. Baby Ian won’t stop bleeding after this, and Shelagh and Dr. Turner notice more small bruises on his body. Lorna rests uncomfortably in the clinic while Ian is sent to the hospital for further tests.

He has hemophilia: his blood does not clot. After a strange conversation with Lorna’s mother, Miss Higgins reviews the records and discovers that Lorna’s father also had hemophilia and died of it after falling in his late twenties. It is a disorder transmitted in men; that must be why Lorna’s choice of Ian, her father’s name, for her son shocked her mother so much.

However, Lorna had learned that her father had died of cancer. She is furious with her mother for keeping the condition a secret, but her mother explains that she didn’t want Lorna to avoid having children for fear that a son might have hemophilia, depriving herself of the joy of a child. .

But Lorna won’t accept the explanation. She tells her mother that she wants nothing to do with her. She’s probably looking for someone to blame.

There is clearly a villain in the life of Sandy Talbot, née Mackay. A single mother with two children, she just married Joe Talbot to help support her children. Sister Veronica unknowingly visits them at a wedding celebration and leaves with a slice of wedding cake, promising to come back another time.

When she returns the next day, she finds Sandy hungover and depressed in a messy house, and extracts a promise from him to bring her son to the clinic so he can get his vaccinations updated. When Joe arrives home that night, he berates Sandy for the mess – he works to support her and her family, he shouldn’t have to work when he gets home.

Sandy goes to the clinic and confesses to Sister Veronica that she is unhappy in her week-long marriage. Joe forces her to have sex with him. Veronica insists on helping her, but Sandy, who has raised two children on her own, wants the nun to forget she said anything, especially when Veronica suggests that what Joe is doing is rape.

Sister Monica Joan advises Veronica to show Sandy that she is worthy in order to gain her trust, but it might take time.

Sandy is ready to go, however. After a particularly restless night when she realizes her daughter has heard it all, she sneaks out with her kids and sleeps in the alley next to Buckle’s General Store. Fred tracks her down and brings her to Nonnatus, sadly finding that her mother had to do the same. Sandy tells Veronica that she was ready to stay until she saw her daughter had heard; it could never happen again.

The midwives organize food and a hostel for Sandy and her children. Joe appears at Nonnatus’ doorstep and threatens Sister Monica Joan, but she manages to get him to leave. He comes home and changes the locks – bad luck for Sandy, because his son left his beloved stuffed animal at home.

Sister Veronica brings Sandy to the police station and only gets help after he severely reprimands an incomprehensible officer and clarifies that it was a rape case. Sandy agrees to try to file a complaint, but a detective explains that Joe did nothing illegal: according to the law at the time, it is impossible for a husband’s actions to be qualified as rape against his wife.

Sandy turns on Veronica for making him talk about it. She had nothing to be ashamed of when it was a secret.

But she returns and begins to consider divorce. Joe wouldn’t let her come back anyway; he throws his things, including his son’s toy, down the stairs in Nonnatus. However, divorce is difficult in the legal system, especially for a new bride, Matthew explains to Sandy. Joe might be able to question her himself in court, but she still wants to go through with it. Matthew promises to help her find a lawyer and she is entitled to legal aid.

Veronica writes a social worker’s report in support of Sandy, who thanks her: your anger allowed me to be angry, she explains.

Shelagh helps Lorna see that her anger is misplaced. Lorna is lost without her mother; her mother had washed and tidied everything in her house in anticipation of the baby’s arrival, and Lorna doesn’t know where things are. Shelagh helps Lorna forgive and she ends up going to her mother’s house with her children. Their family life continues happily, despite the difficulties of Ian’s hemophilia.

If only Nancy could get forgiveness… of her debts. When her television is seized, Nurse Crane demands an explanation. Nancy owes nearly a hundred pounds, weeks of her salary. Crane helps budget and assures Nancy that she never felt deprived even though she grew up in a thrifty household; Colette will still know her mother’s love. Indeed, the young girl is delighted to follow Nancy’s accounts as she begins to pay off her debts and save for a place of her own.

Trixie is no longer short on money, given Matthew’s wealth, but she could use some help in the culinary area. Sister Monica Joan comes to dinner, eager to offer encouragement, but all the guests know how to do it, with great tact. However, the starters are burnt until they are inedible and there is salt instead of sugar in the dessert. Luckily, Cyril makes Eggs Benedict with the random ingredients Trixie left in the apartment. Turns out he doesn’t need all that food from his neighbors after all.