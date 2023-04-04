Entertainment
Helicopter lost track of Trump: How BBC News picked the craziest day for a redesign | Television
OWhat’s a good day to revamp your streaming news channel? A soft relaunch of BBC News’ round-the-clock updates ended up being piquant: April 3, 2023 presented the essence of an endless bulletin, for better or for worse.
In a move it says will modernize the way we deliver news while addressing the financial challenges we face, the Beeb has merged the BBC News channel, formerly known as News 24, with BBC World News, the international spin-off that previously provided updates on Japanese stock prices and Omani weather when lazily browsed in a foreign hotel room. Although foreign viewers will sometimes continue to see different content, it will no longer be via a separate channel. Brits, meanwhile, who have already seen simulcasts of BBC One’s major newscasts, will also see Newsnight and, soon, a TV version of Nicky Campbells 5 Live show on weekday mornings.
Streaming news has always seemed like an awkward adjustment for the BBC, one entry in the long list of things that erode the belief that its news offering inherently carries more weight than its crass commercial rivals. By its nature, streaming news is either disjointed and sloppy, when coverage is improvised to react to breaking news, or if nothing happens and it becomes a carousel of repetitive and boring existing stories.
It was the latter until mid-afternoon on Monday when one of the main presenters of the redecorated channel team, Matthew Amroliwola, started interviewing someone from the American Enterprise Institute about Finland’s membership in NATO. Questions about whether the desperate need to fill hours of airtime amplifies the BBC’s bias, as its instincts about who is invited to appear and who is not for longer, however, quickly waned. Halfway through AEI’s second sentence, Amroliwola cut her off. The news had fallen!
The fresh footage came from Florida, where Donald Trump had just left the garish comfort of Mar-a-Lago and was heading to the airport, on his way to face criminal charges in New York. He is the first former US president to be indicted! It was big. But here and there, all there was to show us were shaky images of cars with blacked-out windows speeding down a highway. When a cameraman who had obviously been hanging from a window suddenly leaned back, inadvertently broadcasting a glimpse of an apartment interior to a global audience, you could hear the distant sound of documentary filmmaker Adam Curtis right-clicking his mouse, saving that clip for use in a future movie about the most chilling anomalies in 24-hour media.
Useful information, however, was missing. Instead, Amroliwola turned to on-the-ground reporter Barbara Plett Usher, who, as the normal scrolling captions were replaced by the special white-on-red BREAKING banner, gave the longest possible answers to the anchors questions, though she doesn’t know the answers to everything. of them, as these were legal proceedings that had not yet begun. As the images of the cars gave way to even more flickering, constantly refocusing shots of what Amroliwola, every second, called The. Jet. On. THE. Tarmac, Plett Usher had speculated for a heroic 26 minutes. Previously, this was enough to inform citizens of all world events, including sports and weather; now that’s how long it takes to say nothing about pictures of nothing more. Still, Trump’s pilot did his part by taking off at 5.59pm BST, allowing Amroliwola the cleanest possible transition to the switch to the 6pm news on BBC1.
There was the promise of extra dynamism later on when, at 8 p.m., an oversized version of The Context debuted, its runtime doubled to two hours. This analysis show has a mid-Atlantic vibe, with experts displayed energetically in vertical stripes across the screen, USA-style. This led, of course, to Trump’s indictment. As live footage showed the Donald landing in La Guardia, hurtling down the steps of the plane and being driven away through central New York, topics of discussion included whether Trump would have a photo taken during his arrest (unknown ), whether the cameras would cause him to be allowed in the courtroom (to be announced), how Trump’s lawyers would approach the case (wait and see), and what the long-term effects would be on the Republican Party (difficult to say).
The panelists were happy to sing along and, although the news helicopter lost track of Trump on FDR Drive and showed us a bit of the East River instead, the Independent’s Tom Peck confirmed. it was still a while. But The Contexts host Christian Fraser had a moment of doubt. It was time to move on. We focused on the arrival of a flight and motorcade through Manhattan for the last hour, Fraser said apologetically.
He and his guests had actually talked about it for an hour and 20 minutes without coming to any conclusion. But hey, why worry? This is rolling news.
