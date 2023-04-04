The Rossetti review sinister, luscious-lipped beauties that drown out the family’s true talent | Art

IIt’s obvious, from the very first room of Tate Britains, an over-the-top and bewildering celebration of radical and revolutionary Pre-Raphaelites, who was the true talent of the Rossetti family: the poetess Christina Rossetti. You can hear readings of his poems here, including Colour, which praises colors in almost childlike, spiritually clear images: What is yellow? the pears are yellow, / Rich and ripe and soft.

Unfortunately, while listening you are forced to look at his brother Dante Gabriel Rossettis 1849-50 painting The Annunciation, displayed like the icon he is not in the middle of the space. Where Christinas’ images have a crystal-clear accuracy that makes them all but timeless, this work is strictly for Victoriana enthusiasts. It’s like a kind of taxidermy exhibition, a weighty quotation from medieval art that is neither properly medieval nor bitingly modern.

Although this exhibition strives to place its verse alongside its art, there is little that can be done by bringing literature into the gallery via poems printed on the walls. Her calm, steady voice is drowned out by her sinister paintings of luscious-lipped beauties. It seems like DG never tried to draw anyone or anything fresh out of life, ever. His pseudo-Renaissance paintings are heavily worked concoctions of symbolist eroticism and it turns out his drawings are like that too. When he sketches his models, who are his lovers, he never sticks to what he sees but transfigures them into abstract and simplified lines. Not that he is an abstract artist. Just an idealizing void.

Surely the reason he never finished Found is because he knew it was a horrible painting

The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood was a group of average male artists who came together in 1848 to dress their art in robes borrowed from 15th-century religious fervor and portray themselves as social saviors. But the text on the wall will have us believe that they were revolutionaries who wanted to express themselves authentically with art and poetry based on lived experience and nature, that they were a group of young men and women despite the emphasis on the Brotherhood on their behalf. Thus John Everett Millaiss 1850 watercolor A Baron Numbering His Vassals has been said to actually depict the class conflicts of the 1840s in Britain. Really? It sounds like a placid portrayal of medieval people to me.

The show takes its exaggerated political claims for the Pre-Raphaelites to the absurd in an in-depth exploration of the unfinished Rossetti Found painting, in which a street woman who has collapsed against a wall is rescued from death by a rustic. In a series of half-painted, half-baked canvases, Rossetti dwells on the sultry face of his model Fanny Cornforth in a way that ridiculously undermines the work’s supposed social message. The exhibition takes all of this with leaden literalism as a radical and revolutionary indictment of Victorian capitalism. In reality, it is a collision between Rossetti’s erotic narcissism and his attempt to create conscientious painting. Surely the reason he never finished Found is because he knew it was awful.

Dante Gabriel Rossettis Proserpina. Photography: Matt Greenwood/Tate

If there was a Pre-Raphaelite painter who fit this vision of a socialist-feminist critique of the Victorian social order, that artist was William Morris, not Rossetti. Morris was actually a socialist. But while trying to design Utopia, Rossetti was having an affair with, and painting, his wife Jane. And while the morally fervent John Ruskin rented and bought not only his art but also that of his lover and future wife Elizabeth Siddal, Rossetti betrayed Siddal with Cornforth.

In its desperation to see the Rossetti as noble and progressive minds, this exhibit makes a startling factual error. A wall text explaining Rossetti’s 1859 painting, Bocca Baciata, tells us that it illustrates The Decameron, a sensual medieval Italian poem by Giovanni Boccaccio. The same claim is in the catalog. But there is no medieval poem called The Decameron. It is the founding masterpiece of Italian prose: a collection of bawdy stories that is an ancestor of the modern novel.

Rossetti actually illustrates the seventh tale of the second day of the Decameron, in which an Oriental princess on her way to marry the Prince of Algarve is shipwrecked before being pursued and actually raped by a series of men. This painting is therefore very far from the romantic radicalism that this exhibition claims for it. By portraying his lover Fanny Cornforth as Boccaccio’s princess, he seems to be making a dirty joke or a sexual boast instead. What a laugh.

DG Rossetti was not a radical pin-up but at least he supported Siddal to become an artist. His paintings, like his own, depict Arthurian romances with vividly colored passion. But their combination of self-taught naive drawing and pre-Raphaelite fantasy is often clumsy and inert. Again, this is also true of the more technically refined works of Pre-Raphaelite men.

The exhibit excludes Millaiss Ophelia, in which Siddal floats in macabre ecstasy, even though it’s owned by the Tate, presumably because it wants to get away from the Siddal mythos. She was a real person, but she quickly became a fantastic figure for Rossetti who treasured a lock of hair on display here and then asked her friends to open her grave in Highgate Cemetery, London.

Christina had her brother’s number. His poem In an Artists Studio, here printed on a wall, evokes a mysterious model whose face emerges from all his canvases. This ubiquitous nameless girl haunts the work of artists. It feeds on its face day and night.

She’s the Pre-Raphaelite muse, a myth this show fails to shatter. Christina Rossetti sees the role that women will always have in her brothers’ art: feeding.