Chris Evans as Captain America: Actor Reveals There Are “More Stories to Tell” With Marvel Studios





Live on stage at C2E2 2023, Chris Evans answered the question that’s been on Marvel fans’ lips since the climax of 2019 Avengers: Endgame – and arguably even more since the introduction of the multiverse, opening up the potential for all sorts of storytelling choices: would be back to the role of Captain America if he could. “God, it’s hard. Listen, I deeply love this role, it means so much to me. Do I think there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure, but at the same time, I’m very, very valuable about it,” he says, after earlier in the conversation describing agreeing to play Captain America as “the best decision of my life. “. He goes on to tell the excited crowd, “I was part of something special for a very special time,” before saying that as much as he loves the character and loved the experience of working With Marvel all through its decade of playing Steve Rogers onscreen, the idea of ​​returning to the character today “just doesn’t seem right to me, right now.” (Of course, this could be a feint to hide a future announcement: after all, is a multiversal Steve Rogers Really going back to the same Steve Rogers, or something entirely different…?) Evans’ half hour on stage saw him talk about a number of different topics alongside Popverse’s Veronica Valencia, including why he continues to work on comic book movies – ‘It wasn’t the plan, it wasn’t like, comic books“, he said, before adding that the comics “have all the right ingredients to make a good film” – the films he would like to star in a remake if he had the chance (Little Shop of Horrors and Clue; apparently Chris Evans has good taste in the movies), and what future outfits fans can expect to see his dog Dodger wearing on social media (a shrunken leather jacket, apparently.) Evans also had an unexpected response to Valencia’s question about whether he would produce more projects after his Defending Jacob miniseries: “Oh my God, that’s just a lot of work, isn’t it?” he joked, before saying he preferred spending more time with his friends and family. Check out Popverse’s coverage of Chicago’s C2E2 here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepopverse.com/chris-evans-captain-america-marvel-studios-c2e2-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related