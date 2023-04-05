Connect with us

Actor who played John-Boy Walton talks about his role in Tampas To Kill a Mockingbird

Most people know actor Richard Thomas for his role in the 1970s TV show The Waltons, in which he played John-Boy.

But over the years he’s played a string of dramatic roles, including Agent Frank Gaad on The Americans and Nathan Davis, Wendy Byrdes’ father, on Ozark.

Now he’s taking on the role of Atticus Finch in Broadway’s national touring company To Kill a Mockingbird, which comes to the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa April 11-16.

Playwright Aaron Sorkin adapted the Harper Lees Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for Broadway and it debuted in 2018. Thomas has been playing Atticus since 2022. We chatted with him ahead of the Tampa shows.

Thomas pointed out that over time we need to re-examine the classics to determine how they should be perceived today. He said Sorkin did the same, which resulted in in changes from what we know of the 1962 book and film.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

What did Sorkin do differently with the story?

(Sorkin) really respected Harper Lee to an incredible degree, but he moved the piece forward without changing the time, place, or circumstance, so they lived it through the way we lived through these issues NOW. He also balanced the trial of Tom Robinson with the story of Atticus and Calpurnia, raising his kids, his kids and what they’re going through… so the balance between the trial and the family story is really beautifully run.

How is Atticus Finch different?

He just knocked him off his pedestal. He’s not a distant figure in the book or the movie, but he’s somehow unassailable. The first thing Aaron did was give her a sense of humor, which really helps. Moreover, all of these unassailable virtues of Atticus Finch are questioned over the course of the play. His idealism… being the parent that you can’t criticize, all of a sudden you have to look up and say, who is this person? By giving him a sense of humor and somehow dismantling his point of view on the world… Aaron gave him a real journey as a character. He created this wonderful, lively, funny, humble, but flawed guy who has a lot to learn. It is teachable. And I think that’s refreshing and I also think that’s the way we have to look at it now.

It’s poignant that the show comes at a time when books are banned. To Kill a Mockingbird has been banned in the past.

It couldn’t be more timely. I mean, one of the reasons it’s such a popular book, other than it’s a great, well-told story and it has many sides to it, is that it’s really our history. It’s who we are. It’s the light and the dark of us, you know, it’s about our aspirations for a society. And when we run out, what do we do? It’s an unflinching look at who we are as a country.

By the way, I don’t want this piece to sound like a crusade…it’s just great entertainment. It’s funny, it’s sad, it’s beautifully written. It’s a play, it’s not a polemic. I don’t want to wave the banner of virtue.

Are the fans still saying good night to you, John-Boy?

They shout it at the call of the curtain. There is always at least one per night. There are often more, which is great.

What to know if you see To Kill a Mockingbird

The show runs from April 11-16. Tickets start at $80.31 and are subject to increase based on demand. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts. 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827. strazcenter.org.

