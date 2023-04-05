Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies in Conspiracy Trial of Pras Michel de Fugees : NPR



Actor Leonardo DiCaprio gave the federal courthouse in Washington, DC a touch of star power on Monday when he testified at the trial of Grammy-winning musician Pras Michel.

Michel faces conspiracy, witness tampering and other charges stemming from his relationship with Jho Low, a runaway Malaysian billionaire.

Prosecutors allege Michel illegally helped funnel Low’s money into President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign and then tried to influence the Trump administration to drop a criminal case against Low. In exchange, according to the Department of Justice, Michel pocketed nearly $100 million.

On Monday morning, a rotating group of reporters, clerks and courthouse staff occupied every seat in the courtroom, eager to get a brief glimpse of DiCaprio. Security guards rang the bells at the back of the room and down the hall.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly repeatedly instructed the actor to “keep your voice out loud” so the jury and court reporter could hear him. “Speak to the back of the room,” said the judge.

Two female jurors in the front row exchanged animated looks as DiCaprio took the witness stand. They and other members of the jury paid close attention to his testimony, which lasted less than 90 minutes.

On the witness stand, DiCaprio testified about his relationship with fugitive billionaire Low, who threw lavish parties that drew celebrities including Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys and Britney Spears (who once jumped out of a cake to wish happy birthday to Low). This all came before Low came under scrutiny from the Justice Department for allegedly stealing billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. Low also helped fund the wolf of Wall Streeta 2013 film about a voracious fraudster, which DiCaprio starred in.

DiCaprio said he received several gifts from Low, including a salary for his work on the wolf of Wall Streetfinancial donations to his environment-focused charity, photographs, first-edition books and art.

“Have you ever received anything close to tens of millions of dollars separately and outside of the wolf of Wall Street?” asked prosecutor Nicole Lockhart.

No, DiCaprio replied.

Following further questions from Attorney Lockhart, DiCaprio said he recalled a conversation he had with Low about the 2012 U.S. presidential race. “He mentioned in passing that he or maybe to be a bunch of others of his partners was going to make a significant contribution to the Democratic Party…something to the tune of $20 or $30 million, which I basically said, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of money’. said DiCaprio.

DiCaprio said he enlisted representatives and a third-party investigator to do background checks on Low before entering into a business relationship with him on the film to find out if “the financing was good or not and safe to accept. “.

“From what I understand, I have been given the green light by my team as well as the studio to accept funding from Mr. Low,” DiCaprio said. “It means the background check was correct and he was a legitimate businessman.”

DiCaprio pointed out defendant Michel in the courtroom and said he believes they first met in the 1990s when Michel’s band Fugees hit the peak of his fame and influence. His 1996 album The score remains one of the best streaming albums of all time.

But in 2012, prosecutors said in their opening statement, Michel was struggling to reinvent himself as a businessman and was looking for a big payday.

DiCaprio says he first met Low in Las Vegas

As for Jho Low, the Malaysian now thought to be in China, DiCaprio said they met at an extravagant birthday party in Las Vegas. They met several times for other celebrations. DiCaprio once flew to Australia with Low, Michel and a large group of other celebs to celebrate New Years first in Australia and then back in Las Vegas, to try to catch the moment. twice when time zones changed.

“Did you arrive in time to celebrate the New Year?” asked defense attorney David Kenner.

“It depends on how you see it,” DiCaprio replied in a slow, deliberate tone.

During cross-examination, Kenner also probed what DiCaprio knew of Low’s legal status in the United States, telling the judge it was a “central theme of the prosecution” since foreign donations are prohibited in political campaigns. here.

But prosecutor Lockhart explained that foreign funds are not illegal to finance film productions in the United States, causing DiCaprio to say that it is “somewhat” common.

As DiCaprio began to leave the witness box, dozens of onlookers left the courtroom. The next government witness came to a house that was more than half empty.