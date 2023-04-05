Entertainment
Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested for Assault and Harassment : NPR
It’s been a week since actor Jonathan Majors was arrested for assault and harassment. The Army has pulled recruitment ads featuring majors, while Hollywood has yet to respond to the allegations.
AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:
Actor Jonathan Majors was arraigned in New York last week on multiple charges of assaulting and harassing a woman. The majors have become a force in Hollywood. He’s been out right now in a major Marvel movie and “Creed III.” Prior to his arrest, I recorded an interview with him last month for WEEKEND EDITION. Pop Culture Happy Hour also posted a long version of it a few days before his arrest. Joining me now is NPR Culture Correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas to discuss the allegations against Majors.
Hi Anastasia.
ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: Hi, Ayesha.
RASCOE: A lot has happened since this interview aired. Can you catch us on what’s going on?
TSIOULCAS: Of course. Police here in New York therefore responded to a call late last Saturday morning to a domestic dispute between a 33-year-old man, who was a major, and a 30-year-old woman. And at that time the woman, who has not been publicly identified, told police she had been assaulted. In a statement to NPR, the NYPD confirmed that police arrested Majors and that the alleged victim, quote, “sustained minor head and neck injuries and was transported to an area hospital in a state steady”.
RASCOE: Did Majors make a public response?
TSIOULCAS: He has denied all allegations through his attorney, Priya Chaudhry. Chaudhry also told us that it was Majors himself who called 911 for mental health reasons. And, Ayesha, Chaudhry also says the woman made a series of written statements backing up those allegations. Last Wednesday, Chaudhary gave us screenshots of a series of texts, and those texts are the alleged statements the woman sent to Majors. Now, I should note that in the screenshots given to us, the texts are not dated, and neither the names of the sender nor the recipient are visible. And, of course, they came from Majors’ criminal defense attorney.
RASCOE: And so it appears that these texts have not been independently verified.
TSIOULCAS: No. This is all information from Chaudhry. According to Chaudhry, these texts were sent to the majors just hours after his arrest. And the person who sent those text messages appears to have written that the authorities assured him that Majors would not be charged, that they tried to seize Majors’ phone during an argument, that they told the police that he didn’t attack them and they did doesn’t support majors being accused of crimes.
RASCOE: So what do the police and prosecutors have to say?
TSIOULCAS: Well, the 911 call hasn’t gone out yet. We filed a request to see the arrest report with the NYPD. This request was denied as it is still an active investigation. And similarly, the Manhattan district attorney’s office told us this week that because this is an active and ongoing investigation, the district attorney had no further comment.
RASCOE: So, I mean, Majors has been a rising star. How is Hollywood reacting to this arrest?
TSIOULCAS: Yes. He was a lot. And so far, in this case, Hollywood seems to be sitting back and waiting to see what happens next. For example, Marvel and Disney, who are behind “Ant-Man And The Wasp” and the rest of the Marvel Universe, have yet to make any statement about it. But there were immediate fallouts. The Majors had been featured in a marketing campaign for the Army, which was launched at the very start of the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament. The military immediately withdrew that campaign, saying it was deeply concerned about the allegations.
RASCOE: That’s cultural correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas.
THANKS.
TSIOULCAS: Thank you for inviting me.
Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/02/1167645498/actor-jonathan-majors-was-arrested-on-charges-of-assault-and-harassment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Yorkshire cricket club seeks Middle Eastern investors for refinancing
- how music at work can fine-tune your research
- China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news
- Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State
- UK to provide COVID-19 vaccine for infants with medical conditions
- BJP Founding Day: Parties fighting existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, says PM Modi | India News
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.
- 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final
- Violence erupts as Israeli police raid Jerusalem’s holy site
- Imran Khan unveils plan for allocating PTI tickets to contestants