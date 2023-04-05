Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested for Assault and Harassment : NPR

It’s been a week since actor Jonathan Majors was arrested for assault and harassment. The Army has pulled recruitment ads featuring majors, while Hollywood has yet to respond to the allegations.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Actor Jonathan Majors was arraigned in New York last week on multiple charges of assaulting and harassing a woman. The majors have become a force in Hollywood. He’s been out right now in a major Marvel movie and “Creed III.” Prior to his arrest, I recorded an interview with him last month for WEEKEND EDITION. Pop Culture Happy Hour also posted a long version of it a few days before his arrest. Joining me now is NPR Culture Correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas to discuss the allegations against Majors.

Hi Anastasia.

ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: Hi, Ayesha.

RASCOE: A lot has happened since this interview aired. Can you catch us on what’s going on?

TSIOULCAS: Of course. Police here in New York therefore responded to a call late last Saturday morning to a domestic dispute between a 33-year-old man, who was a major, and a 30-year-old woman. And at that time the woman, who has not been publicly identified, told police she had been assaulted. In a statement to NPR, the NYPD confirmed that police arrested Majors and that the alleged victim, quote, “sustained minor head and neck injuries and was transported to an area hospital in a state steady”.

RASCOE: Did Majors make a public response?

TSIOULCAS: He has denied all allegations through his attorney, Priya Chaudhry. Chaudhry also told us that it was Majors himself who called 911 for mental health reasons. And, Ayesha, Chaudhry also says the woman made a series of written statements backing up those allegations. Last Wednesday, Chaudhary gave us screenshots of a series of texts, and those texts are the alleged statements the woman sent to Majors. Now, I should note that in the screenshots given to us, the texts are not dated, and neither the names of the sender nor the recipient are visible. And, of course, they came from Majors’ criminal defense attorney.

RASCOE: And so it appears that these texts have not been independently verified.

TSIOULCAS: No. This is all information from Chaudhry. According to Chaudhry, these texts were sent to the majors just hours after his arrest. And the person who sent those text messages appears to have written that the authorities assured him that Majors would not be charged, that they tried to seize Majors’ phone during an argument, that they told the police that he didn’t attack them and they did doesn’t support majors being accused of crimes.

RASCOE: So what do the police and prosecutors have to say?

TSIOULCAS: Well, the 911 call hasn’t gone out yet. We filed a request to see the arrest report with the NYPD. This request was denied as it is still an active investigation. And similarly, the Manhattan district attorney’s office told us this week that because this is an active and ongoing investigation, the district attorney had no further comment.

RASCOE: So, I mean, Majors has been a rising star. How is Hollywood reacting to this arrest?

TSIOULCAS: Yes. He was a lot. And so far, in this case, Hollywood seems to be sitting back and waiting to see what happens next. For example, Marvel and Disney, who are behind “Ant-Man And The Wasp” and the rest of the Marvel Universe, have yet to make any statement about it. But there were immediate fallouts. The Majors had been featured in a marketing campaign for the Army, which was launched at the very start of the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament. The military immediately withdrew that campaign, saying it was deeply concerned about the allegations.

RASCOE: That’s cultural correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas.

THANKS.

TSIOULCAS: Thank you for inviting me.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.