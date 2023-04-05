Entertainment
Chinese actor wins $1.1m suing companies that used his meme
- Chinese actor Ge You is suing hundreds of companies for using a meme of him lying on a sofa.
- He won over $1.1 million from 544 cases, Chinese outlet Southern Weekend was first reported.
- “Ge You Lying” became a viral meme in 2016 as part of the “lying flat” movement in China.
A veteran Chinese actor whose likeness has become a meme of the “flat” movement has won $1.1 million after suing hundreds of companies.
Ge You, 65, has successfully sued 542 companies over the past six years for using his image without consent. After winning the majority of these cases, he is expected to receive a public apology from each company and compensation from the companies totaling 7.6 million Chinese yuan, or $1.1 million, local outlet Southern Weekend first reported on March 27.
It has filed lawsuits against 544 companies in total, giving it a 99.6% win rate, the outlet reported.
Since 2017, more than 600 civil cases mentioning Ge’s meme have been filed in Chinese court judgment records, including appeals from corporate defendants challenging the amount they owed.
In recent years, Ge has become the online face of the “flat” movement in China after netizens began posting photos of him slumped on a couch for the 1993 sitcom “I Love My Family.”
In the show, Ge plays Ji Chunsheng, a lazy freeloader who hangs out on a couch for days in the protagonists’ house. When the characters in the series ask Ji to leave their house, he refuses.
Chinese people on social media have taken to the scenes of Ji to illustrate “lying flat”, a movement among jaded young people that promotes the rejection of the rat race in favor of doing the bare minimum just to get by.
youjun (@atons86) January 16, 2021
The phrase “Ge You Tang” or “Ge You Lying” became an internet sensation in China in 2016.
He was hailed as one of Top 10 Internet Culture Phrases of the Year by Chinese magazine Yaowen Jiaozi, and has become so popular that it is now a default term used to describe when someone is slumped on a sofa.
Hundreds of companies began using the meme in marketing campaigns or social media posts, such as an automaker claiming its vehicles had seats that allowed people to slouch like Ge, according to court filings. seen by Insider.
In response, Ge has sued banks, entertainment companies, automakers, tech companies, appliance makers, and even an airline for using his image. In some cases, the courts have ruled that the actor should receive less than $50.
But the smaller sums have now added up due to the sheer volume of these lawsuits. And on Chinese social media, Ge’s legal victories are praised precisely for the way they generated money for the actor without him really having to scramble for it.
“Now that’s how we stay flat and make money,” a user commented on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform.
“Holding Down and Making Money Still Belongs to Big Uncle Ge!” writes another.
Ge joins a small crowd of people who have made money from their likenesses being used in viral memes.
“Disaster Girl” Zoe Roth, for her part, made nearly $500,000 in 2021 after selling her original meme photo as an NFT. In January, “Popeyes Kid” Dieunerst Collin signed a sponsorship deal with fast food company Popeyes.
Ge’s attorneys did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.insider.com/chinese-actor-lying-flat-million-ge-you-suing-firms-meme-2023-4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Yorkshire cricket club seeks Middle Eastern investors for refinancing
- how music at work can fine-tune your research
- China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news
- Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State
- UK to provide COVID-19 vaccine for infants with medical conditions
- BJP Founding Day: Parties fighting existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, says PM Modi | India News
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.
- 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final
- Violence erupts as Israeli police raid Jerusalem’s holy site
- Imran Khan unveils plan for allocating PTI tickets to contestants