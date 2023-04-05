The DC Studios Reboot Just Got Its First New Actor (Confirmed)

The first actor joining James Gunn’s new DCU who was not present in the previous universe has finally been confirmed.

As Gunn prepares to perform a soft reboot of the DCU, keeping a few stars while recasting other key players, no one’s roles are safe.

Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam are already officially out ahead of the reboot.

Currently, the only confirmed returning stars are Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller in her own HBO Max series and Sean Gunn’s Weasel in Commandos Creatures.

James Gunn’s DCU Finds Its First New Actor

Talk to ComicBook.comMCU Crossbones actor Frank Grillo has confirmed he’ll be making the jump to DC Studios, making him the first actor not to return from an earlier role to star in James Gunn’s new DCU reboot.

Grillo shared that after being left “disappointed” through its role as Captain America villain in the MCU, he decided to give the comic book movie genre another shot, this time now at DC:

“I think there was more meat on the bone [with Crossbones at Marvel]. I was disappointed which is why I went to DC.

This isn’t Grillo’s first leap to DC, having previously shared the blue brand logo on his Instagram change while hinting “The only constant in life is change” and promising “something happens.”

The actor also commented on several “fire” emojis under James Gunn job of the Commandos Creatures team art, maybe teases that could be the DC project he gets involved in. After all, the CEO of DC Studios has confirmed the animation they have “already sunk” some crew members.

Grillo even teased he could work with Ron Perlman – who he co-starred with in the 2019 western Hell on the Border – in its DC output.

The former MCU star also had several comments to make about his frustrating time in the superhero world like Captain America‘s Crossbones.

Who will Frank Grillo play in the DCU?

Have been a goon type Captain America villain who was even killed in Civil war, Crossbones’ time in the MCU was probably over anyway, regardless of Frank Grillo’s new DC role. Hopefully, whatever role he may have found will find it more fulfilling than the one he received at Marvel Studios.

Chances are his character will enter the fray in animation Commandos Creatures, with the male characters available in the series said to be Rick Flag Sr., Dr. Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, and GI Robot. Looking at the group, Flag Sr. – Joel Kinnaman’s father suicide squad character – seems most likely.

Creature Commandos are set to hit live-action after their animated debut, with at least one member of the team set to appear in Waller. So, Grillo certainly seems set for a bright future at DC, which could see him become a big player for years to come.

Gunn shared in February that he plans to share the first major cast announcements for the DCU within six months – putting them at some point before August. The Crossbones actor will almost certainly be part of that first batch that could end up arriving at Comic-Con in San Diego in July.

Grillo isn’t the only Marvel actor whose potential jump to DC has been teased since Gunn’s big takeover, as the filmmaker has previously shared his expectation to bring in some of his alumni. guardians of the galaxy colleagues all the way.

Commandos Creatures has yet to set an official release date.