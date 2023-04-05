Entertainment
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in money laundering and corruption trial | American News
Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning in a lawsuit involving international money laundering, bribery and a high-profile rap artist.
Prakazrel Pras Michel, founding member of iconic 1990s hip-hop group The Fugees, is accused of funneling a fugitive Malaysian financier’s money through straw donors for Barack’s re-election campaign Obama in 2012. Five years later, prosecutors say he tried to stifle an investigation into that same financier under Donald Trump’s administration.
At the heart of the case is Low Taek Jho, commonly known as Jho Low. He is accused of orchestrating an international money laundering and corruption scheme that stole billions from the Malaysian public investment fund known as 1MDB.
DiCaprio’s connection to the deal stems from his years-long relationship with Low, who was a key financier in the film The Wolf of Wall Street. Low is currently a fugitive but has maintained his innocence.
According to the charges, Michel essentially became an intermediary for Lows who stole millions and his attempts to influence the US government. Prosecutors allege that from June to November 2012, Low ordered the transfer of more than $21.6 million from foreign entities to Michels accounts in order to funnel money toward the 2012 presidential election. They say that Michel then paid about 20 straw and conduit donors so they could make the donations in their name and conceal the actual source of the money, according to the indictment.
DiCaprio testified that he met and befriended Low at a birthday party in Las Vegas in 2010. I understood he was a huge businessman with many connections different in Abu Dhabi and Malaysia, he said.
The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor calmly answered questions on the witness stand, sometimes relying on hazy memory about certain details and dates. In addition to his relationship with Low, DiCaprio said he had known the accused Michel for some time in the 1990s, when they met backstage after a Fugees concert.
Low was known for hosting lavish star-studded parties and group vacations in his private jet for events like the World Cup in Brazil. DiCaprio recounted one particular junket that involved flying to Australia to celebrate New Year’s, then flying to Las Vegas to celebrate a second time in one day. Michel was present on some of those trips, DiCaprio said.
Low became a regular contributor to the DiCaprios Charitable Foundation and eventually pitched the idea of providing primary funding for the Wolf of Wall Street.
DiCaprio said he carefully checked Lows’ financing and legitimacy before entering into a business relationship.
I got the green light from my team as well as my studio, he said. He was a legitimate businessman who wanted to invest in the film.
DiCaprio also recalled a casual conversation with Low in which Low told him he intended to make a big contribution to Obama’s re-election campaign.
It was a significant sum in the range of $20 million to $30 million, he testified. I said, Wow that’s a lot of money!
After DiCaprio, several witnesses testified that they had been approached by Michel to make fictitious contributions to Obama’s campaign. Richard Kromica, an investment banker, said Michel told him he had reached his legal contribution limit and asked Kromica and her husband Joseph to donate on his behalf. Kromica said Michel sent the couple $80,000 as a donation.
In other cases, acquaintances of Michel were offered invitations to high roller fundraising dinners and told that their attendance would be sponsored by Michel and his associates. Jack Brewer, a former NFL player, said Michel wired him $32,000 to cover his entry into one such fundraiser for Obama. But he immediately felt nervous about the arrangement and fired it.
It was just funny to me, Brewer testified. You just send me money and it’s not a loan and I’m supposed to donate it to a campaign? Seems dodgy to me.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/03/leonardo-dicaprio-money-laundering-bribery-jho-low
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Yorkshire cricket club seeks Middle Eastern investors for refinancing
- how music at work can fine-tune your research
- China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news
- Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State
- UK to provide COVID-19 vaccine for infants with medical conditions
- BJP Founding Day: Parties fighting existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, says PM Modi | India News
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.
- 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final
- Violence erupts as Israeli police raid Jerusalem’s holy site
- Imran Khan unveils plan for allocating PTI tickets to contestants