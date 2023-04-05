Explicit Anime Live Stream Leaves Voice Actor Visibly Shaken





A suggestive scene from an ecchi-comedy anime visibly upset a cast member on live TV.

As detailed on Anime Sempaithe production team of My Life as an Inukai-San Dog recently hosted a live promo show featuring the main cast. Since the show relies heavily on sexual humor, an included scene features the main character, Usagi Tsukishiro, stimulating herself against a table. Tsukishiro’s voice actor, Yurie Kozakai, showed visible unease as this scene played out, occasionally giggling or staring with a shocked expression on his face. CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Oshi no Ko: Release Date, Trailer, Plot & Latest Updates

Viewers in Japan have spoken out in defense of voice actors This broadcast drew strong reactions on Japanese social media sites, with many speaking out in defense of the voice actors who had to watch the scenes in front of a live audience. One person pointed out that some VAs are “not proud” to work on shows like My Life as an Inukai-San Dog, which they considered “one step away from real hentai”. In their statement, they also drew attention to the fact that many voice actors use different stage names for regular anime and they use for hentai, probably due to embarrassment of assume such roles. My Life as an Inukai-San Dog began as a manga by Gosei Furukawa (also known as Itsutsuse.) The series debuted on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket website in August 2020, but changed publication several times over the following years. The series’ current home is Monthly Maga Kichi, where it moved in January 2023. The plot of the manga revolves around a boy who mysteriously transforms into his classmate’s dog, Karen Inukai. Living life as “Pochita”, the boy discovers a whole new side to Karen, who is quiet and reserved at school but openly dotes on “Pochita” at home. Furukawa wrote the series as a comedy with a particular emphasis on erotic humor. Studio Quad’s anime adaptation premiered in January 2023. RELATED: Why The Bad Cook Anime Trend Needs To Change Alongside Yurie Kozakai, the anime also stars Saya Aizawa (Mushoku Tensei: Unemployed Reincarnation) and Shuichiro Umeda (ZOM 100: List of the dead) as Karen Inukai and Pochita, respectively. Additional cast includes Mayu Sagara (Love live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club) like Mike Nekotani and Aya Yamamoto (Leviathan: The Last Defenselisten)) as Pochita’s mother. The series’ director, Takashi Ando, ​​has served as an episode director for several popular series, including The attack of the Titans, Wizard stabber Orphene, Vinland Saga And The Prince of Tennis. My Life as an Inukai-San Dog is available to stream on HIDIVE. Source: Anime Sempai

