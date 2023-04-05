‘The Power’ Actress Daniela Vega Opens Up About Her Transformative Role As A Rebellious Nun

The new drama series The Power adopts a shocking metaphorical premise: that young girls have developed the ability to radiate electricity as a means of self-preservation. Despite this sci-fi plot, the show is set in the very near future, in a world plagued by all-too-familiar issues, from fights for bodily autonomy to the rise of alt-right figures and oppressive authoritarian regimes. . Through five distinct scenarios that take place around the world, he imagines how this world would explode if women suddenly held all the power.

It’s like a bomb going off, Daniela Vega, one of the stars of the series, told NBC News the strength of the show, that she described as science fiction meets vindication rather than revenge plot.

“The Power,” adapted from the 2016 bestseller by Naomi Aldermans, debuted Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Vega, best known for her starring role in the Oscar-winning film A Fantastic Woman, plays against type as the soft-spoken sister Maria Ignacia, whose fate is intertwined with that of Allie (Halle Bush), the central character. of a scenario centered on religion. and located in the rural American South.

Along with other members of a sect of rebellious nuns, Sister Maria runs an independent convent of the Catholic Church that takes in runaway girls who possess power. When Allie, who is on the run after battling her abusive adoptive parents, shows up at the convent, both women’s lives are changed forever.

Halle Bush, center, as Allie in “The Power.” Ludovic Robert / Amazon Prime Video

Under the highly symbolic name of Eve, Allie begins to gain a following among girls after using her power in miraculous ways, including the most biblical acts, healing the sick. These miracles, as the girls are beginning to call them, put her at odds with the main mother, Sister Veronica (Emily Kuroda), who sees power as an expression of evil and the girls use it as sacrilege. But Sister Maria, on the other hand, sees the potential for revolution in her and Allie.

For Sister Maria, says Vega, Allie is a blessing.

She believes in herself and she can see what no one can see, she says. This is not a crisis of faith; it’s more than that. It’s a leap of faith faith as hope, perhaps.

She added: In this feminine world, faith as hope, I think, is a beautiful message.

Referring to a crisis of faith, Vega echoed a phrase his character uses in a poignant monologue right after the Allies arrive at the convent. In the scene, Sister Maria explains that each of the nuns in the convent have been cast out of society for what they represent. For her part, she was rejected by her family after coming out as a transgender woman, which led her to Sister Veronica, who was excommunicated for taking her in. But, she explained, power represents a change whose consequences even seasoned rebels fear. .

The scene lays the groundwork for a bond between the two women that shapes the Allies’ trajectory as she emerges as some sort of saint or prophet, preaching that God is a woman who has imbued the girls with power. Like the series’ other storylines that follow Margot (Toni Collette), Tunde (Toheeb Jimoh), Roxy (Ria Zmitrowicz), and Tatiana (Zrinka Cvitei), the growing influence of the Allies exposes her to the potentially corrupting nature of power. And sometimes, even in what is only the beginning of the narrative presented in Aldermans’ book, Allie seems ready to give in to temptation. But Sister Maria never loses faith in the young prophet or hope that a better world will be born from her power.

To see light, you need darkness, as Vega said.

Vega grew up in Chile, which she described as a very, very religious country, and was raised in a Catholic household. While some weaponize religion to discriminate against LGBTQ people, Vega said that was not the case in her family, who was very supportiveincluding when he transitioned at the age of 17. This environment, both religious and tolerant, allowed her to embrace a character whose faith she does not share with relative ease, she said.

This character was very interesting for me, because she is a believer and not me. She’s the opposite of me on the point of faith, Vega said. For [Sister Maria], every day is a new day, and a new day is a new challenge. So it’s like a string; it’s like a chain of actions and faith, actions and faith.

In the past, Vega, who first appeared on screen in Mauricio Lpez Fernndez’s 2014 film The Guest, has played much more secular roles, portraying women who have to fight against the most conservative elements. of society just to exist. But she said she was intrigued by the idea of ​​inhabiting the body of someone who was so different from her and the characters she’s played in the past, for which she said she always made himself available.

Talking to Vega, it’s clear that she likes a challenge, whether it’s playing a completely different type of character or starring in a sprawling English-language series. While she’s worked on English-language productions in the past, including the 2019 reboot of Tales of the City, The Power is her biggest venture to date.

I like to play and the language is a new challenge. Maybe it’s something I wanna do because I love challenges, Vega said. English and Spanish are the languages ​​I speak the most, but if you give me three months I can learn any language you want.

A fluency in the Vegas language isn’t just a valuable skill outside of acting. She is also a trained opera singer, who started singing at the age of 8, inspired by her grandmother’s love for music. Her mezzo-soprano voice served her well in Sebastin Lelios A Fantastic Woman, in which she plays a grieving aspiring singer who suffers from transphobia after the sudden death of her older boyfriend. And in The Power, she uses music to enrich her portrayal of Sister Maria.

When the character sings, it’s something natural, Vega said, describing the music as an intrinsic part of the nuns’ work. It’s very nice to create this naturalness in this body, this musical body, this body with different layers.