Raquel Welch’s death certificate reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis





A cardiac arrest last month led to the immediate death of international icon Raquel Welch, who had also suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for years. The cause of death of the One Million Years BC and Fantastic Voyage actors was revealed on Tuesday in his Los Angeles County death certificate, obtained and posted online by TMZ. Welch died in mid-February at age 82 after what her team described as a brief illness. The star had not publicly revealed that she has Alzheimer’s disease, the progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thought processing and behavior. The incurable disease was listed as a condition which also led to his death. The bombshell TV, film and theater actress, whose career in the entertainment industry spanned 60 years, died at her Los Angeles home on February 15 at 2:25 a.m. She was cremated six days later , according to the certificate. The document lists California as Welchs’ birthplace, although it has been widely reported that she was born in chicago. Welch began her career as a La Jolla beauty queen and single mother before rising to international prominence as an actress whose steamy looks fit the bill of the 1960s. But, according to her obituary of the Los Angeles Times, Welch had a complicated relationship with her character and was always determined to prove that she was more than a sex symbol. As life progresses, you become more valuable as a person. A lot of women look better, she told The Times in 2010. Personally, I think I look better because I’ve been through and have a different aura about d ‘have lived.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2023-04-04/raquel-welch-cause-of-death-cardiac-arrest-alzheimers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related