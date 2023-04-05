‘Barbie’ Movie Cast – Every Actor Playing Ken and Character Posters





July 21, 2023 marks one of the most culturally significant movie releases of the year. And no, we’re not talking about the nuclear epic of Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer. We refer of course to BarbieGreta Gerwig’s ode to the iconic Mattel doll. In addition to Margot Robbie as the titular toy, the film’s cast includes a plastic panoply of other Barbies, each one embodying one of the many jobs the character has had over the years. Pop star Dua Lipa makes her big-screen debut as Mermaid Barbie, for example, while Insecure designer Issa Rae is President Barbie, model Hari Nef is Doctor Barbie and saturday night live alum Kate McKinnon plays an ’80s aerobics-themed incarnation. But that’s not all. It was announced in 2021 that Ryan Gosling would play the Ken to Robbie’s Barbie, but now we know there will be multiple Kens in the film: new character posters announcing the cast’s full catchphrases such as ‘He’s Ken too “. and “Ken again!” Here’s everything we know about the actors playing Ken in Barbie. Ryan Gosling Gosling was the first actor to be announced as Ken, and we’ve already seen a glimpse of his character, complete with platinum blonde hair (the first time he’s rocked the look since his performance in The place Beyond the Pines) and denim vest. Warner Bros. Simu Liu Simu Liu’s star reached stratospheric levels when the Kim’s Convenience The actor entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 as the title character of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsa role he would reprise in the upcoming sequel. Warner Bros. Dear friend Best known for playing Eric in Netflix’s hugely popular high school comedy-drama series Sex educationGatwa recently put on one of pop culture’s greatest mantle when it was announced that he would be the fifteenth actor to play the Doctor in Doctor Who, one of the oldest staples of British television. So he will know well the responsibility of playing the equally iconic Ken. (from Gatwa Sex education co-star Connor Swindells will also appear in the film; his character poster describes him as “like a trainee or something”.) Warner Bros. Kingsley BenAdir After roles in the OA And High fidelityKingsley Ben-Adir is gearing up for starring role in Marvel’s conspiracy thriller series Secret Invasion, in which he is seen as the main villain. So how better to cement goodwill than as Ken? Warner Bros. Scott Evans

The brother of avengers Star Chris Evans has an impressive resume in his own right, but this is his first time taking on a role that’s arguably even more well-known and beloved than Captain America. Warner Bros. Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the UK covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues. His work has appeared in GQ, Teen Vogue, Man Repeller and MTV.

