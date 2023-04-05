Want to change the standard of Bhojpuri songs in mainstream Bollywood: Herail Ba lyricist Dr Sagar





Bhojpuri songs have a strong literary tradition with greats like Majrooh Sultanpuri and Shailendra highlighting the beauty of the language in the past, says lyricist Dr Sagar, whose song “Herail Ba” from Anubhav Sinha’s pandemic drama “Bheed” captures migrant struggle. The lyricist, from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, is garnering praise for the track whose lyrics highlight how the “sweat and blood” of displaced migrants is worthless in big cities. “Majrooh Sultanpuri sahab and Shailendra have written Hindi and Bhojpuri lyrics in mainstream cinema. I want to follow the tradition established by them. I want to change the standard of Bhojpuri songs in Bollywood,” Dr. Sagar told PTI in an interview. While some of Shailendra’s Bhojpuri lyrics include songs such as ”Paan Khaye Saiyaan Hamaro” and ”Chalat Musafir”, Sultanpuri has tracks such as ”Kahe Hamra Se Parda Ba” and ” Chutki Bhar Senur ” ”. Citing the example of folk singers and artists of the genre such as Sharda Sinha, Bharat Sharma, Mahender Mishir and Om Prakash Yadav who are known for their songs “Birha”, Dr Sagar said that Bhojpuri belt music has a rich heritage. Speaking of “Herail Ba”, which roughly translates to “lost”, Dr. Sagar said that it took him about a week to write the lyrics for the song composed by Anurag Saikia. “When Anubhav Sinha called me for a song in ‘Bheed’, he didn’t specify if he wanted the lyrics in Hindi or Bhojpuri. He just told me the situation and I sent him the first line the next day. He was very happy. It took me a week to write all the stanzas,” said the lyricist, who has a doctorate in Hindi poetry from Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. “Herail Ba” is not his first Bhojpuri song about the migrant crisis. The lyricist previously collaborated with Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee for “Bambai Mein Ka Ba,” the 2020 single released during the pandemic. Dr. Sagar, who also counts the Hindu University of Benares as his alma mater, has so far written the lyrics for more than 20 acclaimed films and web series such as ”Maharani” and ”Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. ”. The popularity of “Herail Ba” has led to more offers for the lyricist, he said. ”Then I write the lyrics to ‘Afwah’, directed by Sudhir Mishra. Anubhav Sinha produced the film. I received at least 10 other offers to write songs in Hindi. I want to write more Bhojpuri songs, but I have certain conditions. I don’t want to compromise,” he added. (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

