Vivek Oberoi backs Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood’s ‘dark sides’, says ‘Sushant Singh Rajput should never have…’





In a recent podcast, Priyanka Chopra made explosive revelations that she was “cornered” in Bollywood and therefore moved to the United States of America to find more work. Now Vivek Oberoi has also shared shocking details of intimidation and lobbying in the Hindi film industry and backed up the Citadel actress’ statement. It was in April 2003 when Vivek told a press conference that he had been threatened by Salman Khan in several phone calls because the Saathiya actor would then be dating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was reportedly the Salman’s ex-girlfriend. Recalling that episode, Vivek told Hindustan Times, “I’m glad I got out of it. I kind of went through the trial of fire and survived it. But not everyone will have this chance.” Mentioning the “dark sides” of the industry, Vivek backed Priyanka’s recent statements saying, “Looking back, I’ve been through a lot of unnecessary things. Lots of lobbies, lots of repressive stories – kind of what Priyanka has. It’s been a feature of our industry, unfortunately. This has been one of the dark sides of our industry. And I was the recipient. I know how frustrating it is, it can make you feel extremely, exhausted and tired. Priyanka’s latest statement is so inspiring in terms of finding a new space. She got out and explored something different and got out of a rut, and something magical happened for her personally and professionally. Vivek even revealed that he sat for 14 months at home even after delivering a critically acclaimed performance in the 2007 hit film Shootout at Lokhandwala. “I know how frustrating it can be, it can make someone extremely exhausted and tired. You feel like I just delivered an award-winning, commercially successful performance in Shoot out Lokhandwala and after that I’m sitting at home for 14 months, without a job,” the actor said. Calling Bollywood “an insecure place”, the actor said: “The industry is a very insecure place. Artists by nature live in a very fragile state because they are more vulnerable. from the MeToo movement, from the casting couch or just bullying, lobbying – all of those things take the joy out of creativity. I’m glad those things are being talked about and they’re slowly going away.” “It’s a systemic issue in the industry that’s getting better. People are speaking out more. There’s more decentralization of power. Fewer and fewer people can play God and fans are now aware. Sushant (Singh Rajput) should never have lost his no matter what. It’s so sad. What a talented young man and he should have had a better network of friends. You call the industry a family, so the family should be there for each other,” Vivek concluded. READ | Apurva Asrani supports Priyanka Chopra, remembers how the actress was ignored in 2012: “She couldn’t grow up…”

