Vivek Agnihotri says Bollywood is in bad shape again and reacts to BO report | Bollywood





Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, in his last tweet, shared that Bollywood is back to its bad shape. He said so while reacting to a recent box office report that cited movies like Bholaa, Shehzada and Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar that couldn’t recreate the commercial success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Reflecting on the report, Vivek said that it is the actors who are fortunately receiving unrealistic and exorbitant fees despite performing poorly. Read also : Bholaa Box Office Day 3 Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Film Records Best One-Day Figures Yet Vivek Agnihotri talks about the box office performance of recent Hindi films. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times) Vivek wrote, Bollywood is in bad shape. Again. Seems like the whole industry is happy to give unrealistic and exorbitant fees to stars who can’t even guarantee an opening. Most of the money is wasted on vanity and celebrity lifestyles. What’s wrong ? Vivek Agnihotri on box office performance of Bollywood movies. The article praised Pathaan as it remains the highest-grossing film of the year so far. He also mentioned how movies like Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada fell short of expectations. Currently, it’s Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa clashing with Nani’s Telugu film, Dasara. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bholaa is likely to hit the 50 crores at the domestic box office. He won more 44 crore in its extended weekend after its release. On the other hand, Dasara is gradually approaching the 100 crore club worldwide. He collected 87 crores in its opening weekend at the international box office. However, all of these are still a far cry from Pathaan’s massive box office performance. It became the most successful Hindi film of all time, beating the Hindi version of Baahubali. Earlier, Vivek praised Shah Rukh Khan for the success of Pathaan, days after criticizing the film in connection with the Besharam Rang song controversy. The Kashmir Files director credited Shah Rukh with saving the film from boycott calls. Vivek Agnihotri said during the Carvaka podcast: “Pathaan worked only because of the charisma and fans of Shah Rukh, the way he marketed him and the way he took it on his shoulders that he is my film and that I’m responsible for it, which is pretty good. I also think some credit should also go to people who made stupid statements against the film and people who protested unnecessarily and called for a boycott. They are different people from the regular Bollywood boycott gang. There is one who always says to boycott Bollywood for everything for many years. These were new players in the market and they didn’t need to. There were violent factors that said we were going to burn this and burn that and that, I think, contributed to that as well. And of course, our media channels, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/vivek-agnihotri-says-bollywood-is-in-bad-shape-again-reacts-to-box-office-report-101680614749180.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related