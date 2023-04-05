Entertainment
Bollywood is going on summer vacation!
When the temperatures start to soar, it’s the perfect excuse for our celebrities to go on summer vacation.
Namrata Thakker watch moviegoers enjoy their summer vacations in their favorite destinations.
Photo: Courtesy of Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Mrunal Thakur goes on a beach vacation in a bikini in Sri Lanka.
Photo: Courtesy of Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor chooses the beautiful Alibaug from across the bay.
Photo: Courtesy of Rakul Singh/Instagram
Rakul Singh become one with nature in Lonavala.
Photo: Courtesy of Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi goes on a bike trip to Lonavala.
Photo: Courtesy of Sunny Leone/Instagram
sunny leon gets adventurous at the Houston Space Center.
Photo: Courtesy of Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Even as its new version gas lamp starts streaming on OTT, Sarah Ali Khan takes off for Udaipur for a short getaway.
Photo: Courtesy of Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
kareena kapoor khan took an early vacation to South Africa with her husband Saif Ali Khanand the children Taimur And I h.
Photo: Courtesy of Shruti Hassan/Instagram
Shruti Hassan is going to travel solo to Kodaikanal to make beautiful memories… with herself.
Photography: Courtesy of Neha Dhupia/Instagram
neha dupia giving us beachwear goals as she vacations with her family in the Maldives.
Photo: Courtesy of Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinhawhich will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series The Constitutionsends shivers down the spine in Edinburgh, the hilly capital of Scotland.
Photo: Courtesy of Huma Qureshi/Instagram
Huma Qureshi being all awkward and touristy in California.
She wrote, “For anyone asking…I found a boy in Cali…I think it’s supposed to last forever.”
Photo: Courtesy of Hansika Motwani/Instagram
After finishing filming in Thailand, Hansika Motwani flies to Krabi to relax in style.
Photo: Courtesy of Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram
Shriya Pilgaonkar spends her summer vacation in Malaysia, channeling her inner gypsy forest.
Photo: Courtesy of Ishaan Khatter/Instagram
Ishaan Khatter looks dapper while on vacation in London.
Photo: Courtesy of Raashi Khanna/Instagram
Farzi actress Raashi Khanna went on vacation to Europe with her best friend Vaani Kapoor last month.
They explored Paris, attended Paris Fashion Week and then traveled to Amsterdam.
Photo: Courtesy of Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti nails the streetwear look while vacationing in Türkiye.
