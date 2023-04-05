Priyanka Chopra reveals why she recently spoke out about the Bollywood boycott





Priyanka Chopra or Piggy Chops, as her loved ones affectionately call her, recently opened up about her struggles in Bollywood on a talk show. The Bollywood diva further added that whatever happened, she made peace with it and walked away from it. But however, she feels the importance of talking about it openly in a non-judgmental space and space. “I was speaking the truth about my journey and I think now I’m confident enough to speak about this phase of my life. I think I’m now where I am, I’m good enough to articulate with what I have I had an emotional relationship with what happened, I forgave, moved on a long time ago and then made peace with it I think that’s why it was easy for me to talk about it openly in a safe space,” Priyanka said on a talk show recently. I think, first of all, when I was on the podcast, I was asked about my life’s journey. And, I talked about when I was young when I was 10, 15, 22, 30, 40 or whatever. So I was speaking the truth of my journey and now because I was confident enough to speak about this phase of my life,” she added. As we remember, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed in an interview why she moved to the United States and started working there. On March 28, Kangana Ranaut tweeted her support and said that Priyanka Chopra was being harassed by movie mania. I was pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people who didn’t choose me, I had a hard time with people, and I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics and I Said I needed a break. So when this music thing happened, I was like f*** it, I’m going to America, Priyanka Chopra said while speaking to Dax Shepherd on her Armchair Expert podcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatodayne.in/entertainment/story/priyanka-chopra-reveals-why-she-spoke-lately-about-bollywood-boycott-537216-2023-04-04 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

