Dear Bollywood, stop stereotyping South Indians. Know the difference between lungi and dhoti





Salman Khan has released a new song called Yentamma from his movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song also features Venkatesh, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. The song is yet another stereotypical depiction of South Indians.



Chennai ,

Ram Charan, Salman Khan and Venkatesh dance on Yentamma in dhotis.

By Janani K. The best of Janani K: April is here and Salman Khan’s long-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set for a big release on April 21st. Before the release, the creators released songs from the films. Recently, an energetic number titled Yentamma went viral on social media. For all the wrong reasons though. Yentamma features Salman Khan, Victory Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde with a cameo appearance from RRR star Ram Charan. In a South Indian carnival setting, the trio (also later joined by Pooja) can be seen dancing in their veshtis. (dhoti). to read | Ram Charan Says “No Charge” To Salman Khan As He Dances To Yentamma From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan The parody of the song that is Yentamma is that it is yet another classic case of South Indian stereotypes. Right from Chennai Express, filmmakers have always misrepresented the South Indians. The accent, the over-the-top action and not to mention the famous “Lungi Dance”, Chennai Express was not a pleasant watch for South Indians. In Yentamma, we hear a line mentioning lungi. The irony is that no one in the song wears a lungi. Shooting your film in South India is not a crime. But do your research. Even during Chennai Express, there had been an outcry over lungi and veshti. Looks like Bollywood and its filmmakers haven’t woken up yet. Lungi and dhoti are two different outfits. Lungi is a casual outfit with plaid patterns. Men usually carry lungs at home. While veshti (Pancha in Telugu and mundu in Malayalam) is white cloth with gold or colored borders. READ | Lungi Dance and the Southern Stereotype In Yentamma, Ram Charan, Venkatesh and Salman Khan wear a dhoti and NOT a lungi. While the team of Salman Khan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan couldn’t care less, Ram Charan and Venkatesh, who come from the South, know the difference. Yet they paid no heed to this obvious error. Adding to this factual error, Salman Khan, Ram Charan, and Venkatesh break into a groovy dance with hideous dance moves by choreographer Jani. Pooja Hegde, who has mostly acted in Telugu films, said, “The highlight of filming the song was dancing in a lungi with all my heart. I’m sure ‘Yentamma’ is going to be one of those dance numbers that will play at every wedding and party.” to read | Salman Khan steals the show in song Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaans Bathukamma, pays tribute to festival Again, the lungi speech must take place in Bollywood! The deaf attitude shows the quality of the research that led to the realization of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. At a time when the South craves validation for its hard work, and rightly so, such egregious mistakes push it back. SS Rajamouli at an event revealed that RRR is a Telugu film and not a Bollywood film. Although there was an outcry over SS Rajamouli’s statement, it was necessary to say so. Recently, Priyanka Chopra blundered by calling RRR a Tamil movie. With the North-South divide narrowing, it’s high time filmmakers took the time to do some research for their projects. This will help avoid factual errors and, more importantly, people don’t end up laughing at themselves. Posted on: April 5, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/standpoint/story/dear-bollywood-yentamma-salman-khan-yentamma-lungi-veshti-stereotype-chennai-express-2355944-2023-04-05 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related