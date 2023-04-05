Bollywood actors who have done a fantastic job as a villain

Once upon a time, movies were all about the good guys. Actors would take roles in movies with sanskaari vibes, where the bad guy dies, the good guy wins. Cut to 2023, it’s all about action and meaty roles. It’s obviously true that playing shades of gray is good for the actors palette and as an audience we get more aesthetic pleasure. Here are four actors who absolutely need to play more negative roles because they make the devil look so good:

1. John Abraham

As I watched Pathane, I was very well aware that everyone here was the first to watch SRK, but damn, John’s crazy villain acting skills amaze me and how! Reminds me how far he is from being the bad guy in doom in 2004. He needs a full movie written for him where he’s the bad guy. Take our money already!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60QXPjCXcCc

2. Priyanka Chopra

Truly a world star, in her aesthetics and her acting skills. I love PC for all the buffet of roles she’s taken in Bollywood and Hollywood, but the nasty streak we watched in Aïtraaz and then the shades of gray in which we liked 7 Khoon Maaf is something every Priyanka fan would want to see again.

3. Hrithik Roshan

His character Aaryan is still one of the best negative roles. Who can make the devil look so beautiful, then the Greek God himself? Hrithik is one of the most malleable actors out there, you give him a genre, and he’ll do him justice. Here’s a plea for a director to get him a killer script, maybe where is the killer? We will take it!

4. Aamir Khan

Although there have been reports that the actor is planning to return with an action movie now, let’s not forget his insane acting as the vengeful Dil Nagaz in Earth: 1947. He’s called a perfectionist for a reason and it’ll be awesome to see him back as a villain.