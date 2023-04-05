The MCU actor shares his disappointment in the role of Captain America





Frank Grillo, who played Crossbones in the MCU Captain America movies, shared his disappointment with his time in the superpowered franchise. Fans know Grillo for his work as Crossbones/Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier And captain america civil warserving as the second-billed villain behind a bigger villain in each respective appearance. Since his last time as a Marvel villain, Grillo has been back and forth about whether or not he’d be up for a comeback. The actor flip-flopped saying he’s “do” with character to express confidence that he would return “appear from time to time” as Crossbones, despite the character’s death in Civil war. But the more time passes, the more the actor seems to let out his disappointment with his time in the franchise. Frank Grillo grills the MCU marvel studios Speaking in a new interview, Captain America: The Winter Soldier Star Frank Grillo had a few choice words about his time in the MCU. Grillo said ComicBook.com‘s Chris Killian that he was disappointed with his Crossbones character in the MCU, noting that “Crossbones was there for a minute,” but “he was supposed to be there longer:” They never told a story [about Crossbones]. The mythology of the MCU and all that Marvel has in its cast of characters, it’s so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, and then they went in the direction they took. He highlighted the number of “people all over the world [who] replied to Crossbones” And “there’s more there [to explore]:” I think Crossbones has a purpose, but I think the interesting thing is if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again it’s on screen for a very short time, I think there’s more out there.” This comes as Grillo revealed he will be joining the new DCU under DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. The End of the MCU’s Crossbones While Crossbones has been technically dead in the MCU since Captain America: Civil Warthat (along with Grillo’s jump to DC) officially put the nail in the coffin. Despite the death of his character in Civil warthe actor was offered the opportunity to return to Avengers: Endgame. Grillo declined this small part and went into detail about “to be an asshole” for declining the role. And it’s easy to sympathize a bit with Grillo here. He may have been told that his character was going to have a bigger role in the MCU (which Marvel Studios is known for doing). Signing on to be such an iconic Marvel villain as Crossbones, the actor may have felt like he would become the main antagonist of a Marvel movie at some point; however, this never materialized, leading to this feeling of disappointment. Hopefully, with the actor jumping aboard the James Gunn-led DC bandwagon, he’ll get a second chance at the superpowered fulfillment he’s been missing with the MCU. Frank Grillo can be seen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, And Avengers: Endgamewhich are now streaming on Disney+.

