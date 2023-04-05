Richard Madden says he would be honored to work in a Bollywood film

Actor Richard Madden, who will soon be seen playing an elite spy in the upcoming streaming action thriller series Citadelsaid he would be honored to work in a Bollywood film.

The actor is in Mumbai for the promotions Asia-Pacific leg of the series which also stars global star Priyanka Chopra.

Speaking to the media at a press event in the city, Richard said India makes more films than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honored to work here.

He also mentioned that he would like to try out for a comedic role if he works in a Bollywood movie as it is something he has not tried.

Talking more about his visit to India, the actor shared that although he is struggling with a tight schedule, he intended to visit the city’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city ​​in the world, however, a possible interaction with an unwanted friend – a leopard that often hides in the ecologically sensitive area, deterred him from doing so.