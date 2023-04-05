Jon Bernthal Unites With Another Live-Action Punisher Actor In Epic Photos





Jon Bernthal unites with another live-action Punisher actor, Thomas Jane, in epic new photos. Jane brought Frank Castle to life in 2004 The Punisher, a film in which the anti-hero pursues his revenge against John Travolta’s Howard Saint, the criminal responsible for ordering the death of Castle’s entire family. After creative differences, Jane’s second film in the role would be reworked as a 2008 reboot film Punisher: Warzone, with Ray Stevenson in the title role. The reboot would be the last project before Punisher rights revert to Marvel, with Bernthal debuting as the character in daredevil season 2, before having his own The Punisher Netflix series. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT On Instagram, Taran Tactical Innovations shared photos of the Punisher live-action cast Bernthal and Jane together. Both actors were on hand for tactical training, something they’re used to due to their time playing the Punisher, with the post’s caption asking “who wants to see the training day videos?“Bernthal and Jane’s reunion is very exciting, and the fact that two Punisher actors were in the same place for tactical training at the same time is definitely intriguing. Related: Is Jon Bernthal’s Punisher The Villain Of Daredevil: Born Again

Will Jon Bernthal and Thomas Jane’s Punisher Ever Unite in the MCU? Jane has not officially played the character since her 2004 film; however, the actor returned as Frank Castle in 2012 The Punisher: Dirty Laundrya fan short he produced, and which the actor called “love letter to Frank Castle and his fans. This level of passion seems to indicate that Jane would be more than willing to return as Frank Castle in the MCU, should Marvel call. With the announcement of Bernthal’s return as the Punisher in Disney+ Daredevil: Born Againthe two live-action Punisher actors may soon meet in the MCU. The fact that the two actors were in the same place, at the same time, for tactical training just as Bernthal’s Punisher training was beginning for his return as the character is certainly intriguing. It wouldn’t really make sense for Jane to play another version of the Punisher in Daredevil: born again, however, as the MCU series should be one of the universe’s most grounded adventures. That would rule out a multiverse plot. Jane could join the action as a completely different character, if somehow related to the series. Even if Jane and Bernthal’s meeting was just a coincidence, there’s still a real possibility for the actors to end up like their versions of the Punisher in the MCU. Marvel is currently living out its multiverse saga, with Spider-Man: No Coming Home And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showing that different versions of the same hero can interact in the MCU. Bernthal and Jane’s versions of The Punisher could reunite in the sprawling event film Avengers: Secret Warswhich would include several live-action heroes from across Marvel’s film history. Source: Taran Tactical Innovations/Instagram Key Release Dates

